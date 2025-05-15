CEO Optimism Declines Amid Uncertainty, According To Recent Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey

Geopolitics, inflation, and supply chain continue to be top challenges as CEOs navigate today's landscape

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO outlook is shifting amid a backdrop of economic uncertainty and global complexity. The "Spring 2025 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey " shows a substantial decline in optimism around the global economy and own company performance as business as leaders navigate the macroeconomic environment.

CEO optimism about company performance fell to 60% from 84% in fall 2024.

Over half (58%) of CEOs are feeling pessimistic about the global economy, up 40 percentage points from 18% in fall 2024.

Seventy-one percent plan to expand and diversify supply chain strategies to mitigate risk.

Forty-two percent plan to implement cost cutting measures, while only 28% plan to raise prices, reflecting a focus on internal efficiencies. Nearly 9 in 10 (89%) CEOs are exploring, piloting, or implementing agentic AI.

About the survey

The "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey " tracks the perspectives and actions of CEOs from some of the world's largest and most influential companies. The survey gives key insights into CEOs' assessment of the global economy, company performance, and the external matters disrupting business strategy. Respondents represent executives across more than 21 industries, including automotive, consumer products, finance and technology.

Why this matters to CEOs

According to the "Spring 2025 Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey," CEOs are considerably less optimistic likely due to increasing uncertainty brought on by disruptors, such as rising geopolitical tensions and the potential for continued financial and market instability. Considering this uncertainty, CEOs are focusing on tangible ways to build resilience within their organizations, including supply chain diversification, cost saving measures, and commitments to maintaining current investment plans without significant changes.

Priority investments, such as those in artificial intelligence, remain a central strategic focus for CEOs. Nearly two-thirds (62%) report that Generative AI (GenAI) has delivered value to their organization and the majority of CEOs surveyed (89%) say their companies are already exploring, piloting, or implementing agentic AI. Eleven percent expect to have agentic AI fully implemented in at least one business unit by the end of the year.

Key quotes

"Recent shifts in policy, evolving trade dynamics, and heightened economic uncertainty have significantly dampened CEO optimism. In this environment, the key takeaway is the critical need for adaptability and forward-thinking leadership. By embracing change and innovation, there is an opportunity to transform uncertainty into a catalyst for sustainable long-term growth."

- Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US

"For Fortune, I talk to a lot of CEOs about their unique situations managing through a very tricky time for global and domestic businesses. The survey makes clear that they are dealing with unprecedented change that requires they execute with maximum agility."

- Diane Brady, executive editorial director, Fortune Live Media and Fortune CEO Initiative

Outlook and disruptors

Once again, geopolitical instability tops CEOs' list of their top five expected disruptors, followed by inflation, and other sources of financial and market volatility, then regulation and supply chain disruption. Notably, CEOs' concerns around supply chain disruption increased to 25% from 11% in summer 2024. There was also a decrease in concerns over environmental matters, which dropped to 2% from 14% in summer 2024. Additionally, CEOs' optimism for their organizations and industries fell from fall 2024: from 84% to 60% for their organizations, and from 61% to 32% for their industries.

Leading through uncertainty

CEOs are responding to an economic environment defined by uncertainty with measured action. With supply chain disruption joining CEOs' list of top five disruptors, 61% of CEOs are reporting plans to expand and diversify their supply chains to mitigate risks. On cost management, 42% of CEOs anticipate implementing cost-cutting measures and 11% plan to absorb increased costs in the short term. A common challenge cited by CEOs was navigating significant uncertainty and rapid change, potentially testing their ability to balance long-term and short-term goals.

CEO role evolution

Growing uncertainty has made resilience both crucial and challenging for CEOs. Many listed resiliency, adaptability and agility as the top leadership attributes needed to respond to unforeseen events both now and in the future. In reflecting on stakeholder management approaches from the past six months, more than half (55%) say they've increased engagement with employees, strengthened relationships with key customers (51%), and enhanced collaboration with their executive team (45%).

Survey methodology

Fielded between April 1-11, 2025, 111 CEOs, representing more than 21 industries shared their perspectives, expectations and priorities for the next 12 months. Leaders surveyed include Fortune 500 CEOs, Global 500 CEOs, and select public and private CEOs in the global Fortune community. The Spring 2025 survey is the 15th edition of the "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey" series.

*Please note that the survey was conducted from April 1 to April 11, immediately following the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2. The results may be influenced by the uncertainty due to the tariff announcements, stock market fluctuations, and bond market volatility.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500 Fortune Global 50 , Most Powerful Wome , and World's Most Admired Companie . Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum , Brainstorm Tech , and Fortune Most Powerful Women . For more information, visit fortun .

About the Chief Executive Program

Deloitte's Chief Executive Program, part of Executive Accelerators, is dedicated to advising chief executives throughout their careers - from navigating critical points of inflection, to designing a strategic agenda, to leading through personal and organizational change.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see to learn more about our global network of member firms.

