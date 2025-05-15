Salud Healthcare And Labcorp Announce Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Access To High-Quality Laboratory Services
MIRAMAR, Fla., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salud Healthcare , a Value Services Organization (VSO) committed to advancing population health and delivering operational excellence across provider networks, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services.
Through the collaboration, Labcorp will serve as a preferred lab provider for Salud Healthcare's value-based care network of providers, offering detailed diagnostic data and insights to help improve quality and close gaps in care.
"At Salud, data is at the heart of everything we do-we believe you can't treat what you don't know. This collaboration with Labcorp brings enhanced diagnostic capabilities and actionable insights that empower our providers to make faster, more informed decisions. It aligns perfectly with our broader strategy to deliver proactive, coordinated care through seamless connectivity and a superior provider experience."
- Jonathan Gruner , Chief Executive Officer, Salud Healthcare
Key Benefits of the Collaboration Include:
-
Care Gap Closure Programs : Lab-enabled programs designed to support quality measure compliance with minimal impact on provider workflows
Provider Connectivity Tools : Integration with electronic health records (EHRs), Labcorp LinkTM access and mobile-friendly order/results systems
Patient Access and Convenience : Nationwide access to more than 2,200 patient service centers (PSCs), online appointment scheduling and results through Labcorp PatientTM
"Labcorp shares Salud Healthcare's commitment to improving patient outcomes with access to advanced diagnostics and high-quality care," said Lenny Monsour, Senior Vice President of LabCorp's Southeast Division. "Together, we aim to empower providers with the tools and insights they need to succeed in providing value-based care."
About Salud Healthcare
Salud Healthcare is a mission-driven Value Services Organization (VSO) supporting provider groups in delivering value-based care. With a focus on clinical quality, risk adjustment, utilization management and operational excellence, Salud partners with payers and providers to close gaps, improve patient outcomes, and scale sustainable care delivery models.
