Thompson Thrift Named A State Of Colorado Top Workplace 2025 By Denver Post

DENVER, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and commercial developments across the country, announced today that it has been recognized with a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by the Denver Post. This is the company's second consecutive year receiving this recognition.

The Top Workplaces list is unique in that it is based solely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey. Administered by third-party, employee engagement technology partner, Energage , LLC, the survey measures key components of the employee experience, including feelings of respect and support, growth opportunities and empowerment.

"Being recognized as a top workplace is especially meaningful as we continue to grow our presence in Colorado. From our development projects to our community partnerships, we're deeply committed to investing in the long-term success of the region," said Brian Timberman, president of Thompson Thrift Construction. "This honor is a reflection of our dedicated team members, whose passion and collaboration embody our mission to positively impact each other and the communities we serve."

Thompson Thrift has been active in Colorado for 12 years and has developed over 5,500 units in the state, which currently includes 12 communities between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. The company opened its Denver office in 2022 to serve as a regional office for construction and development team members throughout the West and Southwest. Along with its Denver office, Thompson Thrift also has offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up residential, commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest. Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success-Thompson Thrift Residential, which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities; Thompson Thrift Commercial, which is focused on ground-up commercial and industrial development; and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

