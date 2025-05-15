Target Launches 10,000 New Items To Make The Most Of Every Summer Moment, Starting At Just $1

The retailer is adding new products each month through August to help consumers enjoy celebrations and everyday moments all season long

New this year: Target is hosting "Hello Summer Saturdays" events at every store, every Saturday in June with free giveaways and weekly Target Circle deals for Target Circle members

Target's "Hello Summer" sales event runs May 18-26, offering deals up to 50% off

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced plans to help consumers celebrate the upcoming summer months with more than 10,000 new items - including thousands of exclusives - arriving in stores and online now through August. With products starting at just $1 and thousands under $20, the collection spans swimwear, outdoor entertainment, snacks, beauty, home and more. This new assortment, in addition to free giveaway events and a fresh experience inspired by the nostalgic charm of beach boardwalks and relaxed coastal living, will help guests make the most of any shopping trip this summer.

"Millions of families have been counting down the days to summer and the Target team is excited to help them make the most of the season," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "With more than 10,000 new items across our assortment, and many starting at just $1, we have something for every celebration - and it's all fresh, fun, inspiring and incredibly affordable."

Weekly fun with "Hello Summer Saturdays"

Guests asked for more in-store excitement, so new this year, Target is introducing "Hello Summer Saturdays" every Saturday in June, in every Target store. This is the first time Target is hosting a series of free giveaway events in all of its stores. The events feature free charm and keychain giveaways exclusively for Target Circle members alongside joyful summer-themed displays. Each week also includes limited-time Target Circle offers, such as 20% off Favorite Day treats and up to 50% off Sun Squad pool and outdoor toys, plus deals on apparel, swim and suncare - all designed to help guests celebrate the season at an incredible value.

Kick off summer with extra savings

For even more savings, just in time for the unofficial start of summer, Target's "Hello Summer" sale runs May 18-26 with major deals available in stores and online:



Up to 50% off Sun Squad outdoor toys, pools, floats and water toys

40% off women's dresses and skirts

30% off women's tops and shorts

30% off men's tees, tanks and shorts

30% off kids, toddler and baby tops

BOGO 50% off kid's sleepwear

Buy 1, get 1 20% off all ground beef and beef patties with Target Circle 20% off Favorite Day treats with Target Circle

Exclusive 4-day deals, May 23-26:



40% off sandals for the whole family

30% off swim for the family 20% off all sunscreen

And for everyday savings throughout the season and beyond, guests can enjoy reliable same-day delivery through Target Circle 360 with no delivery markups and access personalized offers that make planning spontaneous outings or last-minute gatherings a breeze.

Immersive seasonal style

Guests will be welcomed into a nostalgic, coastal-inspired experience full of colorful gingham, sun-faded hues and themed destinations in Target stores, its mobile app, on social media and beyond. There they'll find everything they need while soaking in the spirit of the season:



The Boardwalk Shop: A food and beverage destination featuring seasonal treats - from red, white and blue snacks for 4th of July to limited-time build-your-own s'mores kits, cotton candy cake and gummy candies.

Build Your Beach Bag: Curated stops throughout the store where guests can fill their bag with travel-size beauty, affordable tech and phone accessories and summer reads like the Target-exclusive Emily Henry "Beach Read" edition, perfect for poolside lounging. The Sun Shop: Everything consumers need to make the most of every day in the sun with suncare for the entire family.

The season's hottest picks

This summer, Target is highlighting key trends across its assortment, helping consumers celebrate summer holidays, host barbecues, spend a day at the beach and more in style and at a great value. Top trends and items include:

Coastal living: Inspired by life near the water, the assortment features rustic details and sea life prints and patterns, in neutral hues and sun-faded colors.



Trend-inspired fashion : Textured and lightweight fabrics, like crochet dresses and totes, effortless linen skirts, versatile summer neutrals to mix and match, charm accessories and more. Home and entertaining : Mix and match dinnerware , natural serving pieces and patterned table linens like a figural crab serving platter , fish shaped salad serving utensils , a rattan woven fish basket and patterned shell plates .

Red, white and blue: A modern, playful twist on classic summertime favorites.



Trend-inspired fashion : Family outfits in red, white and blue featuring stripes, stars and gingham across adult and kids' apparel and swim, and flag sweaters, $5 tees and flip flops and more. Food and drink: Red, white and blue themed sweets and snacks from Favorite Day like an indulgent snack mix , cotton candy cake , whipped dairy topping and ice cream sandwiches.

Al Fresco: Inspired by the best of what summer has to offer - travel, sunshine and time outdoors with loved ones.



Trend-inspired fashion: Vacation-ready swimwear in vibrant prints, patterns and colors from Wild Fable , recently relaunched Shade & Shore and a new limited-edition 45-piece swim and beachwear assortment created exclusively for Target by sustainable swim brand, Vitamin A . Breezy accessories and footwear for warmer weather like a straw fish crossbody bag and jelly shoes for adults and kids .

Home and entertaining : Craft, cottage and kitsch-inspired pieces such as classic American summer food-inspired candles, decor and kitchen items like a burger throw pillow , butter and corn shaker set , hot dog candle and more. Food and drink: Trending grilling items and the season's hottest flavors like Bachan's Sweet Pineapple Japanese BBQ sauce , sweet and savory snacks from Favorite Day including a S'mores Campfire Cones Kit , peach cobbler ice cream and dill pickle pretzels , and new beverage flavors including Good & Gather Summer Sangria and Limoncello sparkling water plus guest-favorite brands, including Olipop's Orange Creamsicle .

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and on Target, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

SOURCE Target Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED