Hyundai And Hyundai Hope On Wheels Donate $150,000 To Children's Hospital Of Savannah

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hyundai is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and work, especially for the betterment of children's health and well-being," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, and Hyundai Hope on Wheels board member. "We are proud to continue our support of Children's Hospital of Savannah and the impactful work being done for the Coastal Georgia area in regard to community safety and pediatric cancer."

Hyundai Hope has partnered with Children's Hospital of Savannah since 2022 in support of its pediatric safety initiatives with Safe Kids Savannah, a local coalition of organizations and individuals whose goal is to prevent injury among children. Since then, Hyundai has donated $125,000 towards its Child Passenger Safety Program and driver education. This year's donation will continue to be used towards car seat safety checks, where certified child passenger safety technicians inspect car seats for correct installation and any expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit.

"We are grateful to Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels for their generous donations to our Children's Hospital of Savannah," said Brad Talbert, CEO, Memorial Health. "Their continued support of the Safe Kids Savannah injury prevention program and our pediatric cancer program will benefit both our patients and our community and we appreciate their partnership."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented a $100,000 grant to Children's Hospital of Savannah towards pediatric cancer support. Since 1998, Hope on Wheels has donated $277 million to hospitals and institutions nationwide, whose work is dedicated to finding a cure for cancer as well as enhancing treatment and care for children battling the disease. The event concluded with a Handprint Ceremony, the signature event of Hyundai Hope on Wheels where children affected by cancer, doctors, researchers, partners, and Hyundai representatives place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer.

Memorial Health

Memorial Health has provided quality healthcare services since 1955, giving patients access to highly trained physicians and advanced technology. Our 711-bed hospital is one of the region's leading acute care facilities, serving 35 counties in southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina. Located in Savannah, Georgia, we are a regional referral center for heart care, cancer care, trauma care, children's care, high-risk pregnancies and high-risk newborn care. Our hospital includes the region's only Level 1 trauma center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah, a primary and specialty care physician network and Consult-A-Nurse®, our 24-hour call center. We also have a major medical education program that trains physicians in numerous specialties and our campus is home to the Savannah Campus of Mercer University School of Medicine. And, in 2025, Memorial Health is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit .

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 850 U.S. dealers. In 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $277 million in support of more than 1,400 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America