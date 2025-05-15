OMNIA Partners Named To Nashville Business Journal's Best Places To Work For Second Straight Year

Leading group purchasing organization recognized for employee-first approach, commitment to workplace wellness, and collaborative culture.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners , the nation's largest and most experienced group purchasing organization for the public and private sectors, has once again been honored as one of the Nashville Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work. This award recognizes OMNIA Partners' commitment to building a supportive workplace culture and an exceptional employee experience.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe in empowering our team members to be leaders at every stage of their careers," said Todd Abner, Founder, President, and CEO of OMNIA Partners. "Each employees' expertise, perspective and input are key to our collective success, and their creativity and teamwork are what allow our organization to thrive."

The Nashville Business Journal's Best Places to Work award recognizes companies that have established outstanding workplace environments and demonstrated a commitment to their employees' growth and success. Companies are selected based on employee feedback through confidential surveys measuring ten key areas including team effectiveness, trust in leadership, and employee engagement. OMNIA Partners' commitment to building an exceptional workplace is embedded in every aspect of the company, with culture as a core consideration in hiring and promotion decisions. With an exceptionally low voluntary attrition rate and 30% employee growth in the last year, OMNIA Partners prioritizes a life-work balance -emphatically putting personal life first.

Employees are empowered to manage their schedules around personal and family needs without using paid time off (PTO) for medical appointments, children's events, or home matters. OMNIA Partners' headquarters offer more than a place to convene and connect. The Franklin office also provides onsite benefits such as a fitness center, dry-cleaning services, and seasonal flu vaccinations to support holistic employee well-being and daily life. Meaningful relationships across all stakeholders and within the local community are the bedrock of OMNIA Partners' culture. The company's Peer Mentor Program pairs new hires with a mentor for their first six months, helping to foster professional growth and build strong personal connections. Beyond this, through OMNIA Partners Gives Back, employees actively support Veterans Affairs, the USO, local first responders, and Honor Flight programs throughout the greater Nashville area.

"We're proud to be part of Franklin and Nashville's fabric," said Abner. "Through job creation, talent cultivation, and giving back, we want to have a meaningful impact on the local economy and community."

From innovating ways to simplify procurement to deepening its roots in the public and private sectors, OMNIA Partners is revolutionizing a historically overlooked business function and helping grow the greater Nashville area's workforce and economy in tandem.

OMNIA PARTNERS

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced group purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. With more than $30B in B2B spending managed each year, its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED