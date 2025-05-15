New Era Cap Presents Sports Power Brunchtm Women In Baseball Honoring Trailblazers -- Raquel Ferreira (Boston Red Sox), Catie Griggs (Baltimore Orioles), And Lonnie Murray (Sports Management Partners) In Atlanta, GA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The New Era Cap presents Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball esteemed honorees include, President of Business Operations, Baltimore Orioles, who is the first female President in club history;, CEO, Sports Management Partners and the first Black woman to be certified as a player agent by the MLB Players Association; and, Executive Vice President & Assistant General Manager, Boston Red Sox, who is only the fourth female to hold the title of Assistant General Manager in a baseball operations department in Major League Baseball, and the first as an Executive Vice President.

The Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball is presented by New Era Cap and will be hosted by ESPN Baseball and Softball Analyst, Jessica Mendoza with Purple Carpet host, MLB Network & ReachTV Host, A.J. Andrews.

"New Era Cap is proud to support the inaugural Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball, an event that showcases the incredible achievements of women who are transforming the game," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "As a brand deeply rooted in the sport of baseball, we believe in celebrating trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the game both on and off the field."

"This event is not just about recognition-it's about creating a platform that amplifies the voices and achievements of women who are making a lasting impact on the game of baseball", states LaTonya Story, Creator of The Sports Power BrunchTM.

The event will also showcase a Women of the Diamond panel presented by New Era Cap with Moderator Jesse Ladoue McMullen , Director of Marketing, New Era Cap along with panelists Asia Gholston, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings/IS + E and Stephanie Grubbs , Major League Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, Houston Astros.

Tickets for the New Era Cap presents Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball are on sale now at

