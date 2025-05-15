New Era Cap Presents Sports Power Brunchtm Women In Baseball Honoring Trailblazers -- Raquel Ferreira (Boston Red Sox), Catie Griggs (Baltimore Orioles), And Lonnie Murray (Sports Management Partners) In Atlanta, GA
The Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball is presented by New Era Cap and will be hosted by ESPN Baseball and Softball Analyst, Jessica Mendoza with Purple Carpet host, MLB Network & ReachTV Host, A.J. Andrews.
"New Era Cap is proud to support the inaugural Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball, an event that showcases the incredible achievements of women who are transforming the game," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era Cap. "As a brand deeply rooted in the sport of baseball, we believe in celebrating trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the game both on and off the field."
"This event is not just about recognition-it's about creating a platform that amplifies the voices and achievements of women who are making a lasting impact on the game of baseball", states LaTonya Story, Creator of The Sports Power BrunchTM.
The event will also showcase a Women of the Diamond panel presented by New Era Cap with Moderator Jesse Ladoue McMullen , Director of Marketing, New Era Cap along with panelists Asia Gholston, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings/IS + E and Stephanie Grubbs , Major League Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, Houston Astros.
Tickets for the New Era Cap presents Sports Power BrunchTM Women in Baseball are on sale now at . Don't miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking celebration of women making history in the game.
Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit and social channels @neweracap.
