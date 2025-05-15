Cranium Launches Arena: The Industry's First AI Red Teaming Platform That Extends To The AI Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium, a leader in AI security and operational governance, has officially launched Arena , the industry's first AI red teaming platform built to proactively test and secure AI systems across the full model and supply chain lifecycle.

As artificial intelligence continues its rapid integration into enterprise infrastructure, so too does the urgency for scalable and intelligent risk management. Cranium Arena provides a hands-on environment where organizations can simulate real-world cyber threats-both automated and human-led-against their AI models before attackers strike.

"AI systems today are as powerful as they are vulnerable," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. "Arena empowers security, compliance, and product teams to move beyond passive monitoring and take a proactive, continuous approach to AI risk management."

Key Features of Arena V1 Include:



AI-Driven & Human Red Teaming: Blend automated attack suites with Cranium's expert red team to simulate advanced real-world threats.

Prompt Injection Testing for LLMs: Identify and mitigate prompt injection vulnerabilities-one of today's most critical risks in generative AI.

Threat Intelligence Mapping: Align vulnerabilities with open-source databases like MITRE ATLAS and OWASP for real-time threat relevance.

Human Evidence Upload: Surface forensic evidence from human and agent-based red teams to help engineering teams quickly reproduce issues and deploy fixes.

User-Friendly Dashboard: Centralize visibility of your critical vulnerabilities without requiring deep technical background. Continuous Security Refresh: Automatically update threat intelligence and test suites to keep your defenses up to date and ready.

Designed for Enterprise AI Governance

Arena enables organizations to benchmark models against compliance standards, support audit-readiness (EU AI Act, NIST RMF), and prioritize high-impact risks over false positives. Its intuitive tooling bridges the gap between red teaming and executive decision-making, providing stakeholders with plain-language security assessments and action plans.

Arena's roadmap will soon include additional features such as Cloud and Data sensors that will detect infrastructure misconfigurations affecting model performance and exposure and surface risks from training and inference data sources. Combined with the platform's governance and architecture context testing, Cranium is driving toward intelligent red‐teaming that not only detects threats but also auto‐generates "blue‐team" remediation scripts-turning insight into instant defensive action.

About Cranium

Cranium delivers enterprise‐scale AI governance, blending security, compliance, and third‐party risk into a single Trust & Safety Hub. The platform continuously discovers, tests, and validates AI systems so organizations can innovate with confidence.

For more information or to request a demo of Arena V1, visit .

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Cranium Communications Team

