Cosmos Health Reports Q1 2025 Results: Adjusted Profitability Achieved As Gross Profit Rises 54% To $2.05M; Operating Cash Burn Down 95%, Or $3.2M, To $0.19M; Approaching Cash Flow Breakeven
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in $)
|GAAP - Figures
|REVENUE
|13,712,528
|14,584,473
|GROSS PROFIT
|2,049,799
|1,333,626
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|(2,882,944)
|(3,169,734)
|GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|(833,145 )
|(1,836,108 )
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
|15,048
|(30,582 )
|NET GAIN (LOSS)
|(818,097 )
|(1,866,690 )
|NON-GAAP Figures*
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|373,119
|(644,048 )
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
|277,338
|(706,955 )
(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.
We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.
Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in $)
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(818,097 )
|(1,866,690 )
|Adjustments (add back):
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|320,439
|319,787
|Interest (income) / expense, net
|95,781
|62,907
|EBITDA
|(401,877 )
|(1,483,996 )
|Non-recurring and extraordinary items
|135,621
|532,078
|Stock based compensation
|556,611
|340,194
|Other income (expense), net
|261,730
|(191,824)
|Gain (loss) on equity investments, net
|(3,142)
|(1,755)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|(175,824)
|161,254
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|373,119
|(644,048 )
|Interest income / (expense), net
|(95,781)
|(62,907)
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|277,338
|(706,955 )
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
| March 31, 2025
Unaudited
| December 31, 2024
Audited
| September 30, 2024
Unaudited
|(in $)
|ASSETS
|Cash & cash equivalents
|742,881
|315,105
|3,314,845
|Inventory
|4,736,222
|4,355,365
|4,885,015
|Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|20,930,780
|19,618,932
|27,101,314
|Property and equipment, net
|10,016,068
|9,689,505
|10,575,928
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|7,802,529
|7,756,534
|7,746,761
|Loans receivable
|7,238,494
|6,946,749
|7,398,180
|Other noncurrent assets
|5,724,970
|5,629,702
|3,497,939
|TOTAL ASSETS
|57,191,944
|54,311,892
|64,519,982
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|12,542,708
|12,648,882
|12,818,143
|Other current liabilities
|3,963,167
|3,564,569
|4,769,933
|Lines of credit
|7,305,377
|6,985,052
|5,989,425
|Notes payable
|4,863,275
|4,119,471
|4,279,340
|Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities
|2,565,705
|2,460,990
|1,686,542
|Stockholders' and mezzanine equity
|25,951,712
|24,532,929
|34,976,599
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY
|57,191,944
|54,311,893
|64,519,982
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in $)
| 2025
Unaudited
| 2024
Audited
|NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(186,316)
|(3,412,103)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(7,069)
|126,454
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|560,862
|206,942
|CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
|315,105
|3,833,195
|CASH AT END OF YEAR
|742,881
|865,099
About Cosmos Health Inc.
Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at , , , , , as well as LinkedIn and X .
Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
...
+44 207 0971 653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment