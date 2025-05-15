Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

May 15, 2025, 16.45 EET

Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

____________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 108551/9/10

____________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 363 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 363 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR

____________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 529 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 678 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR

____________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 8 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.3 EUR

(9): Volume: 36 Unit price: 36.3 EUR

(10): Volume: 35 Unit price: 36.3 EUR

(11): Volume: 3 Unit price: 36.3 EUR

(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(14): Volume: 13 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(15): Volume: 112 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(16): Volume: 77 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(17): Volume: 70 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(18): Volume: 77 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 269 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

(20): Volume: 12 Unit price: 36.2 EUR



Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 774 Volume weighted average price: 36.22171 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505