Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)


2025-05-15 10:01:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
May 15, 2025, 16.45 EET

Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

____________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 108551/9/10
____________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 363 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 363 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR
____________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 529 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 678 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR
____________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 8 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 36 Unit price: 36.3 EUR
(10): Volume: 35 Unit price: 36.3 EUR
(11): Volume: 3 Unit price: 36.3 EUR
(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(14): Volume: 13 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(15): Volume: 112 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(16): Volume: 77 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(17): Volume: 70 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(18): Volume: 77 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(19): Volume: 269 Unit price: 36.2 EUR
(20): Volume: 12 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 774 Volume weighted average price: 36.22171 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


