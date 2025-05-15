Avastin (Bevacizumab) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key player operating in the avastin (bevacizumab) market is Roche Holding AG. North America was the largest region in the avastin (bevacizumab) market in 2024. The regions covered in avastin (bevacizumab) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the avastin (bevacizumab) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

This Avastin (Bevacizumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Market growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory approvals, rising cancer prevalence, clinician adoption, expanding indication approvals, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Market growth during the forecast period is driven by increased awareness, earlier diagnosis, biosimilar competition, the rise of personalized medicine, improved healthcare accessibility, and a growing focus on precision medicine. Key trends for the forecast period include the rise of combination therapies, a shift towards outpatient care, patient-centric treatment models, increased adoption of targeted therapies, and ongoing product innovation.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the avastin (bevacizumab) market in the coming years. Cancer encompasses a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. The rising incidence of cancer can be attributed to factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and advancements in detection methods. Avastin, a monoclonal antibody, treats cancer by inhibiting VEGF, preventing the formation of blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to tumors, thereby impeding tumor growth. For instance, the American Cancer Society reported that in 2022, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths were anticipated in the United States, equivalent to about 1,670 deaths daily. This rising cancer burden is a significant driver of the avastin market's expansion.

The growth of the Avastin (bevacizumab) market is expected to be propelled by rising healthcare expenditure. Healthcare expenditure encompasses the total spending on health-related goods and services, including personal care, preventive measures, and public health activities, aimed at enhancing health outcomes. This increase is driven by factors such as an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, high drug prices, inefficient payment systems, and a growing demand for healthcare services.

Elevated healthcare expenditure facilitates greater access to Avastin through improved insurance coverage, thereby broadening its market reach and patient utilization. For example, a report by the UK's Office for National Statistics in May 2024 highlighted a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, compared to a 0.9% growth rate in 2022. Additionally, long-term health and social care spending rose by 2.8% in real terms in 2022. This trend reflects how increasing investment in healthcare systems supports the accessibility and growth of innovative treatments like Avastin, further driving the market forward.

A key trend shaping the avastin (bevacizumab) market is the development of biosimilars to provide cost-effective alternatives and improve access to cancer treatments. Biosimilars, highly similar in structure, function, and efficacy to Avastin, are transforming oncology care by offering affordable options, particularly in resource-constrained settings. For example, in October 2022, Amneal Pharmaceuticals launched ALYMSYS (bevacizumab-maly), a biosimilar referencing Avastin, in the U.S. This VEGF inhibitor is indicated for various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, renal cell carcinoma, and gynecologic cancers, demonstrating the potential of biosimilars to enhance treatment accessibility.

Avastin (bevacizumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), effectively inhibiting angiogenesis - the process by which new blood vessels are formed to supply tumors with oxygen and nutrients. It is commonly used in conjunction with chemotherapy to treat various cancers, including colorectal, lung, kidney, and glioblastoma.

The primary dosages of avastin (bevacizumab) are 100 mg and 400 mg. The 100 mg dosage form is used to treat a range of cancers by preventing the growth of blood vessels that nourish tumors. Its applications include non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, malignant glioma, neurofibromatosis, pancreatic cancer, among others. These products are distributed through various channels such as direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. End users include hospitals, cancer care centers, home healthcare providers, academic and research institutes, and others.

The avastin (bevacizumab) market consists of sales of intravenous (iv) formulations, and bevacizumab injection. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

9. Global Avastin (Bevacizumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Avastin (Bevacizumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Avastin (Bevacizumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Avastin (Bevacizumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

