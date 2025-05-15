Michael Sandin Appointed Interim CFO Of Serstech
Michael Sandin brings over 30 years of experience in finance, including roles as an accountant and as CEO of Outbrave Finance, based in Malmö. Michael has a degree in finance from Lund University in Sweden.
“We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Serstech team during Simon's temporary leave. His extensive experience will ensure continued financial leadership and stability during this period,” says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606 067
Email: ...
or
Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 702 072 643
Email: ...
or visit:
Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).
About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.
Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at
