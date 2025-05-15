Crypto Holders Turn To DN Miner For Passive Yield And Lower Portfolio Volatility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adding cloud mining to an investment portfolio reduces portfolio volatility and unlocks steady crypto accumulation

London, UK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's fast-moving crypto landscape, investors are searching for smarter ways to build resilient portfolios - and many are now turning to DN Miner , a leading AI-powered cloud mining platform, to unlock passive yield and reduce exposure to unpredictable price swings.

With major tokens like Bitcoin and Solana experiencing heightened volatility, relying solely on asset price appreciation is no longer the only path to long-term gains. Instead, investors are combining traditional crypto holdings with cloud mining contracts to diversify income streams and create a more stable portfolio structure.

Passive Yield in a Volatile Market

The appeal of crypto investing has always been high upside - but it comes with undeniable short-term uncertainty. For holders of assets like BTC or SOL, daily price swings can introduce significant portfolio stress. DN Miner offers a non-correlated solution: AI-optimized cloud mining contracts that generate daily crypto rewards regardless of market direction.

Users can fund mining contracts with either Bitcoin or XRP, making it easy to start earning returns while continuing to hold long-term positions in the broader market.

"Cloud mining introduces a passive yield layer into an otherwise high-volatility portfolio," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "It gives our users the ability to earn every day, without relying on token prices going up. That kind of diversification is incredibly valuable right now."

A Practical Example of Strategic Diversification

Imagine a user holding a typical crypto portfolio:



50% Bitcoin



30% Solana

20% XRP



This allocation may be growth-focused, but it's also highly sensitive to price movements. By allocating even 10% of those holdings into a DN Miner cloud mining contract, the investor adds a passive income engine to their portfolio - one that operates independently of the trading markets.

Here's what that looks like in practice:



BTC drops 15% → Cloud mining payouts remain unaffected



SOL spikes 20% → Mining rewards still flow in, compounding returns

Market stagnates → Mining yields continue daily, unaffected by trading volume



This approach allows crypto holders to both ride market cycles and build consistent crypto stockpiles, reducing reliance on perfect timing or market sentiment.

"It's about owning assets and earning from them at the same time," said Stevens. "People don't want to just hold anymore - they want activity, results, and compounding benefits. DN Miner gives them all three."

Reducing Risk Through Non-Correlated Income

One of the biggest challenges in crypto investing is the volatility correlation across major assets. When Bitcoin falls, other assets often follow. This makes diversification within coins alone insufficient. Cloud mining provides a non-market-based revenue stream that introduces genuine income diversification into the mix.

Mathematically, this reduces the overall volatility of a crypto portfolio and improves its Sharpe ratio - a key metric used to measure risk-adjusted return.

DN Miner's cloud mining platform is uniquely positioned for this strategy due to its:



AI-powered mining optimization



Daily reward distributions



Low entry thresholds

No hardware, maintenance, or technical expertise required



Designed for Accessibility and Growth

DN Miner's mission is to make cloud mining available to everyone, not just crypto insiders or tech-savvy users. That's why the platform offers:



A user-friendly interface



Quick onboarding and contract activation



Support for BTC and XRP deposits



Transparent reporting dashboards

24/7 customer service

For beginners, this eliminates the need to purchase or manage hardware. For experienced holders, it introduces a new passive layer of yield without additional time commitment.

As an added incentive, DN Miner is currently offering a $100 bonus for new users who register and activate a mining contract.

Expanding the Role of Cloud Mining in Portfolio Strategy

As crypto markets mature, so do the strategies used to build wealth within them. Gone are the days when simply buying and holding was enough. Today's digital asset holders want yield, liquidity, and reduced volatility - and DN Miner is helping them get all three.

"You don't have to exit your positions to manage risk," Stevens added. "With cloud mining, you can maintain exposure to your favorite projects while earning passive income in parallel. It's a smart, modern portfolio strategy."

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a cutting-edge cloud mining platform that allows users to earn automated mining rewards without owning or operating mining equipment. By leveraging AI to maximize hash power and energy efficiency, DN Miner delivers reliable daily returns on Bitcoin and XRP-funded mining contracts. The platform was built to democratize mining, making it easy for anyone to generate crypto yield - regardless of market conditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

