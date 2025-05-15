Spycloud Appoints Brad Rouse As Chief Revenue Officer Amid Growing Demand For Identity Threat Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, today announced the appointment of Brad Rouse as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, he leads SpyCloud's global sales, partnerships, and customer success teams as the company scales its go-to-market efforts to meet surging demand for proactive threat remediation solutions.

With more than 30 years of experience in technology sales and executive leadership, Brad brings a track record of building high-performing revenue organizations and delivering customer-centric security solutions. His leadership will play a key role in expanding SpyCloud's global footprint and strengthening customer relationships as organizations face increasingly complex identity-based threats.

“Brad's expertise in scaling revenue teams and navigating the enterprise security landscape is a tremendous asset,” said Ted Ross, CEO and co-founder of SpyCloud.“As cybercriminals shift tactics and target the holistic identity, Brad's leadership will help us deliver our differentiated approach to a broader audience and empower more businesses to take proactive steps against ransomware, account takeover, and online fraud.”

Brad joins SpyCloud from Protegrity, where he served as CRO, where he oversaw global sales, customer success, support, and professional services. He has also held senior leadership roles at Entrust, Gemalto, Ping Identity, and IBM, helping to drive transformational growth and deepen enterprise customer engagement.

In his new role, Brad oversees SpyCloud's enterprise, mid-market, and Federal sales teams – as well as the channel, tech alliances, and customer success functions, which serve 700+ customers and partners around the globe.

“SpyCloud's mission to disrupt cybercrime by turning exposed identity data into a company's best defense is not only compelling – it's critical,” explained Brad Rouse, CRO of SpyCloud.“I'm excited to join a team that's leading identity security innovation, and look forward to helping more organizations prevent devastating cyberattacks.”

Brad's appointment follows recent product innovations that reinforce SpyCloud's leadership in transforming recaptured data – sourced from breaches, malware infections, and phishing attacks – into automated, holistic identity threat protection solutions. SpyCloud's products enable security, identity, and fraud prevention to prevent, remediate, and investigate identity threats – acting on exposed credentials, session cookies, and financial data before it's exploited.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, safeguard employee and consumer accounts, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

