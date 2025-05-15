Orange Door Renews Strategic Partnership With Hit Series Bar Rescue As It Launches Season 10
Orange Door's advanced in-venue system has become a staple of the show's bar makeovers, delivering curated music videos, interactive trivia, live event scheduling, and promotional content that keeps patrons engaged-and coming back. The on-air reveal of the Orange Door system is consistently one of the most impactful moments of each episode, spotlighting the tangible value of tech-driven hospitality upgrades.
“Our partnership with Bar Rescue underscores how digital entertainment is reshaping the hospitality landscape,” said Ross Vickers, CEO of Orange Door.“We empower venues to turn passive screens into dynamic brand assets that drive customer retention, revenue, and atmosphere-all via a flexible, subscription-based model.”
Beyond Bar Rescue, Orange Door has teamed with U.S. production company Viewpoint to develop branded TV and commercial content broadcast across leading American networks, including Fox Business, CNN, CNBC, Discovery Life, and MSNBC. Additionally, Orange Door's story has been featured on Public Television, reinforcing its international reputation.
With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Orange Door supports hundreds of venues globally-from independent bars to major restaurant chains-delivering scalable, cost-effective entertainment that enhances customer experience and operational efficiency.
About Orange Door
Orange Door is a global leader in digital music video and entertainment systems for hospitality venues. Head offices in New Zealand and the USA with clients across North America and beyond, the company offers fully licensed, on-demand content tailored to create immersive experiences for bars, restaurants, and clubs.
