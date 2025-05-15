Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results
To participate:
- Webcast: A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link .
Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the“Investors” section of Saputo's website ( ), under“Calendar of Events”.
- Conference line: 1-888-596-4144 Conference ID: 1995089
Please dial in five minutes before the call.
Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo's website ( ) in the“Investors” section, under“Calendar of Events”.
About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SAP”. Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .
Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment