Sambasafety’S 2025 Driver Risk Report Reveals Leading Contributors To Rising Auto Premiums

The 2025 Driver Risk Report delivers timely, data-backed insights that help employers, insurers and brokers better understand and address the root causes of driver risk. This year's report delivers insight into the behavioral trends driving crashes and claims, exploring the distinctions between age groups, fleet sizes and industry segments.

“Risk isn't random - it's behavioral, and overwhelmingly, predictable,” said Matt Scheuing , chief executive officer at SambaSafety.“The volatility in commercial auto insurance reflects the systemic risk that builds when unsafe behaviors go unaddressed. That's why the opportunity for real improvement starts upstream, with better visibility, targeted intervention and sustained behavior change.”

Drawing on SambaSafety's extensive network of over 100 telematics integrations, thousands of court connections and nationwide motor vehicle record (MVR) and CSA data, the report uncovers actionable findings, including:

- Auto premiums rose 11.1% year-over-year, with vehicle complexity, nuclear verdicts and dangerous driving behavior as contributing factors.

- Speed-related violations continue to grow, now making up nearly 40% of major violations in the U.S.

- The Southeast region had the second-highest violation rate in the U.S., at 30.3%, and was the only region with an increase in violations over the prior year.

- South Carolina increased nearly 4 percentage points over the prior year and had the highest violation rate nationwide at 50.3%.

- Drivers between the ages of 18 and 30 in South Carolina had a violation rate of 62.7%, nearly 10 points higher than for the next highest state. Over 90% of these violations were for speeding.

- Violation rates for monitored fleets across Construction, Government and Transportation and Logistics were more than 15 percentage points lower than the overall population, proving the effectiveness of proactive risk management.

The report examines the impact of these trends on different aspects of driver risk management, including rising insurance premiums, hiring and retention trends and regulatory compliance. Through a combination of expert analysis and data-driven insights, the report offers a comprehensive assessment of the factors shaping driver risk and safety.

“The latest insights coincide with SambaSafety's launch of a new data solutions platform and expansion of our risk management offering in the UK and Canadian markets, including the PRO-DEFENSE training program,” Matt stated.“The multi-national enhancements increase accessibility of essential driving data for underwriters, safety leaders and risk control teams, empowering them to more effectively address the risks identified in this year's report.”

The 2025 Driver Risk Report: Current Trends Shaping Roadway Risk is available for download.

About SambaSafety:

SambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune's Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety's continuous monitoring, intuitive insights, risk reduction tools and configurable pricing solutions. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of federal, state, local and telematics data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes and foster safer communities.

