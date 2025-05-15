Premier League: Liverpool Trio Among Nominees For Player Of The Season Award
Liverpool captain Virgil has featured in every match this season, playing a key role in the team's 14 clean sheets. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has also been a consistent presence, missing just one game.
Mohamed Salah leads the league in goal contributions, tallying an impressive 46, including 28 goals.
Nottingham Forest is the only other club with multiple nominees, Gibbs-White and Chris Wood, who is enjoying his most prolific Premier League season with 20 goals in 34 appearances.
Newcastle United's Isak, who ranks second in the scoring charts with 23 goals, and Brentford's Mbeumo, who has recorded 18 goals and seven assists, have the third-highest combined goal contributions in the league. Declan Rice's late resurgence for Arsenal in the season also earns a place on the shortlist.
In the running for Premier League Manager of the Year is Wolves boss Vitor Pereira. Taking over when the team sat 19th in the table in December, the Portuguese coach has since steered them to safety, winning 10 and drawing two of his 18 games, with Wolves now in 14th place.
Liverpool's Arne Slot is also nominated after guiding the club to a league title in his debut season. Eddie Howe (Newcastle) and Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest) are among the contenders as well, with both teams still chasing a Champions League spot with two games remaining.
Brentford's Thomas Frank completes the list, having led his side to the brink of their highest-ever Premier League finish, currently projected to be eighth.
Winners for both awards will be determined through a public vote combined with input from a panel of football experts.
