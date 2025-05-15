Number Of Recalled Products In The U.S. Rose 25% In Q1 2025

Sedgwick brand protection releases latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a marginal decline in U.S. product recall events, the total volume of defective products recalled from five key industries surged by 25% in Q1 2025. According to Sedgwick brand protection's latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report , there were 775 recalls in Q1 2025, down from 780 in Q4 2024. This divergence underscores the evolving complexity and severity of product safety challenges facing U.S. industries.

Sedgwick's quarterly Recall Index report provides a comprehensive analysis of recall data from the automotive, consumer product, food and drink, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. The latest edition examines recall data from Q1 2025, January through March, and offers an early look at April data. Among the key findings, the consumer product sector experienced its most active quarter, recording 101 recalls-the highest number in 14 years. There were also quarter-over-quarter increases in the number of pharmaceutical and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food recalls.

Recall activity in the automotive, medical device, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated food sectors declined modestly in Q1 2025, with reductions of 13%, 9%, and 4%, respectively. Despite these shifts, the overall totals remain broadly in line with recent averages.

While the number of products recalled across all sectors surged 25% to 125.37 million, this was driven by increases in just two industries: pharmaceutical and food and drink under the FDA's purview. Notably, the number of food items recalled by the FDA increased 232% in Q1, marking the second highest volume recorded in the past two years. In contrast, there were just 3.73 million vehicles recalled during Q1 2025, the lowest quarterly total for the automotive industry since Q2 2012.

In addition to the recall data and analysis, the Recall Index report also provides essential insights into the regulatory developments that shaped the first quarter and perspectives on what product safety stakeholders should anticipate as 2025 unfolds. Tariffs and trade emerged as cross-industry focal points and are expected to remain at the forefront as negotiations continue into Q2. The Trump Administration rescinded many regulations and policy decisions enacted under the previous administration, including those related to automobile emissions and AI regulations-signaling potential shifts in compliance expectations and enforcement priorities.

Additionally, federal agency staff and funding has been reduced across the FDA, USDA, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and other regulatory bodies. These reductions may lead to slower approval timelines and reduced enforcement activity in the near term. Meanwhile, under the leadership of the newly appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), experts anticipate widespread changes in the regulation of food ingredients, some of which have already been put in motion.

"The evolving regulatory landscape in the U.S. is creating a complex and unpredictable risk environment for businesses across the supply chain," noted Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President of Brand Protection for Sedgwick. "As the new administration's regulatory agenda becomes clearer, businesses may face a dual reality – experiencing regulatory rollbacks in some areas, while contending with more stringent oversight in others. Amidst regulatory and policy shifts, businesses should rely on their established and well-practiced recall and incident response plans to ensure they can weather any in-market crises."

To download the latest U.S. Product Safety and Recall Index report, click here .

The Sedgwick brand protection Recall Index is published every quarter. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple government agencies and industries to help stakeholders respond to the regulatory environment, product recalls, and other in-market challenges. For more information, visit .

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick .

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED