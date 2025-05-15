Fixstars Launches Free Download Of Fixstars AI Booster Software To Visualize And Accelerate AI Processing Bottlenecks

Recent advances in AI have sharply increased the demand for high-performance computing, especially GPUs. To reduce training time and improve inference speed, it's essential to visualize GPU usage and AI processing bottlenecks and continuously optimize them.

Since January 2025, Fixstars has provided Fixstars AI Booster (FAIB) to select customers, supporting GPU server selection and performance tuning. Now, FAIB is freely available to a wider audience, helping more organizations and developers enhance GPU performance and eliminate bottlenecks.

Proven Use Cases of Fixstars AI Booster



FAIB is utilized in the autonomous driving AI learning environment being developed by Sony Honda Mobility Inc. for their future mobility brand "AFEELA". It contributes to improving machine learning speed and optimizing hardware performance.

In collaboration with Optage Inc. and GMI Cloud, Inc. , Fixstars is promoting research and development of high-efficiency GPU infrastructure using FAIB. FAIB has also been adopted by companies in industries such as broadcasting and telecommunications, and has a proven track record of enhancing performance.

Performance Improvement Cycle with Fixstars AI Booster

As LLM models and parameters evolve, processing efficiency changes. To maintain optimal GPU utilization and consistently high performance, it's essential to repeat the cycle of performance observation and improvement. Fixstars AI Booster supports this cycle through two key features: Performance Observability (PO) and Performance Intelligence (PI).

PO continuously records GPU and software usage data, visualizes trends, and helps identify bottlenecks. PI recommends improvements based on PO data and automates acceleration. It also includes tools for engineers to analyze and optimize performance manually. PI is free for the first month; fees apply based on GPU usage thereafter. Expert support is also available.

Fixstars AI Booster Overview