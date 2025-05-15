Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fixstars Launches Free Download Of Fixstars AI Booster Software To Visualize And Accelerate AI Processing Bottlenecks


2025-05-15 09:46:42

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIB Free Download Form

Recent advances in AI have sharply increased the demand for high-performance computing, especially GPUs. To reduce training time and improve inference speed, it's essential to visualize GPU usage and AI processing bottlenecks and continuously optimize them.

Since January 2025, Fixstars has provided Fixstars AI Booster (FAIB) to select customers, supporting GPU server selection and performance tuning. Now, FAIB is freely available to a wider audience, helping more organizations and developers enhance GPU performance and eliminate bottlenecks.

Proven Use Cases of Fixstars AI Booster

  • FAIB is utilized in the autonomous driving AI learning environment being developed by Sony Honda Mobility Inc. for their future mobility brand "AFEELA". It contributes to improving machine learning speed and optimizing hardware performance.
  • In collaboration with Optage Inc. and GMI Cloud, Inc. , Fixstars is promoting research and development of high-efficiency GPU infrastructure using FAIB.
  • FAIB has also been adopted by companies in industries such as broadcasting and telecommunications, and has a proven track record of enhancing performance.

Performance Improvement Cycle with Fixstars AI Booster

As LLM models and parameters evolve, processing efficiency changes. To maintain optimal GPU utilization and consistently high performance, it's essential to repeat the cycle of performance observation and improvement. Fixstars AI Booster supports this cycle through two key features: Performance Observability (PO) and Performance Intelligence (PI).

PO continuously records GPU and software usage data, visualizes trends, and helps identify bottlenecks. PI recommends improvements based on PO data and automates acceleration. It also includes tools for engineers to analyze and optimize performance manually. PI is free for the first month; fees apply based on GPU usage thereafter. Expert support is also available.

Fixstars AI Booster Overview

Product Name

Fixstars AI Booster

Main Functions

Performance Observability (PO):

● Visualizes the utilization status of computing resources

● Records performance changes over time

● FAIB enables unified monitoring across different system architectures, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

Performance Intelligence (PI):

● Estimates processing bottlenecks

● Proposes improvements and automates acceleration

● Provides various tools to support acceleration by engineers

Supported Environments

● Debian-based Linux (verified on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS).

● Internet connection is required for installation and updates.

Product usage data is collected solely for quality improvement purposes; please be assured that no customer-specific information, such as executed programs or individual performance data, is collected.

Example Observable Metrics

● CPU usage,

● GPU usage (CUDA core usage),

● Network usage,

● Memory usage,

● Storage usage,

● Software profiling results at the library and function levels

Fee

● PO function: Permanently free.

● PI function: Free for one month. After that, fees will be incurred depending on the number of GPUs used. Please inquire for details.

Product Details:

About Fixstars Corporation

Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit:

Media Contact

Aki Asahara
Public Relations, Fixstars Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +81-3-6420-0751

SOURCE Fixstars

MENAFN15052025003732001241ID1109554005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search