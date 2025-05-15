Fixstars Launches Free Download Of Fixstars AI Booster Software To Visualize And Accelerate AI Processing Bottlenecks
|
Product Name
|
Fixstars AI Booster
|
Main Functions
|
Performance Observability (PO):
● Visualizes the utilization status of computing resources
● Records performance changes over time
● FAIB enables unified monitoring across different system architectures, whether in the cloud or on-premises.
Performance Intelligence (PI):
● Estimates processing bottlenecks
● Proposes improvements and automates acceleration
● Provides various tools to support acceleration by engineers
|
Supported Environments
|
● Debian-based Linux (verified on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS).
● Internet connection is required for installation and updates.
Product usage data is collected solely for quality improvement purposes; please be assured that no customer-specific information, such as executed programs or individual performance data, is collected.
|
Example Observable Metrics
|
● CPU usage,
● GPU usage (CUDA core usage),
● Network usage,
● Memory usage,
● Storage usage,
● Software profiling results at the library and function levels
|
Fee
|
● PO function: Permanently free.
● PI function: Free for one month. After that, fees will be incurred depending on the number of GPUs used. Please inquire for details.
Product Details:
About Fixstars Corporation
Fixstars is a technology company dedicated to accelerating AI inference and training through advanced software optimization solutions. It supports innovation in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, mobility, and other industries. For more information, visit:
Media Contact
Aki Asahara
Public Relations, Fixstars Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +81-3-6420-0751
SOURCE Fixstars
Legal Disclaimer:
