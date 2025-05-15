CR Fitness Holdings Launches One-Day Cyber Sale At Crunch Gainesville, GA
Crunch Gainesville, GA is a brand-new 3.0 location with a modern design that will provide a complete, upscale fitness experience with a focus on quality service. The center features top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment including Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, Infrared sauna, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the innovative HIITZoneTM. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Crunch Gainesville, GA accommodates a variety of fitness goals in a motivating, engaging and welcoming environment for the entire community.
CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the team, led by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, currently operates over 80 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.
"We're proud to bring Crunch Fitness to Gainesville and continue expanding in the Atlanta, Georgia area," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This new location is an exciting step forward in our mission to offer high-quality fitness experiences for all."
About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC
CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.
About Crunch Fitness
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
Media Contact:
Rich Merrill
SVP, Marketing – CR Fitness
[email protected]
SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment