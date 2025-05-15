Nivolumab Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Innovative Therapies Propel Success In Cancer Treatment, Strategic Collaborations Enhance Nivolumab's Efficacy In NSCLC
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Nivolumab Market Characteristics
3. Nivolumab Market Trends and Strategies
4. Nivolumab Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Nivolumab Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- 5.1. Global Nivolumab PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints) 5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries 5.3. Global Nivolumab Market Growth Rate Analysis 5.4. Global Nivolumab Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion) 5.5. Global Nivolumab Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion) 5.6. Global Nivolumab Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Nivolumab Market Segmentation
- 6.1. Global Nivolumab Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.2. Global Nivolumab Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.3. Global Nivolumab Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.4. Global Nivolumab Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.5. Global Nivolumab Market, Sub-Segmentation of Injection 4mL, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 6.6. Global Nivolumab Market, Sub-Segmentation of Injection 10mL, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7. Nivolumab Market Regional and Country Analysis
- 7.1. Global Nivolumab Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Nivolumab Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Merck & Co. Inc. AbbVie Inc. Novartis AG Sanofi S.A. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company AstraZeneca plc GlaxoSmithKline plc Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Eli Lilly and Company Amgen Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Astellas Pharma Inc. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Eisai Co. Ltd. Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd. Luye Pharma AG Genentech Inc. Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Xbrane Biopharma AB NeuClone Therapeutics Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Nivolumab Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment