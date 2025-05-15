Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size To Hit USD 13.02 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Immunization Initiatives & Combination Vaccine Advancements – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global hepatitis b vaccine market growth is driven by rising global health awareness, expanding government-supported vaccination programs, and breakthroughs in vaccine delivery technologies. Austin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Hepatitis B vaccine market size was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 13.02 billion by 2032, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during the forecast period The hepatitis B vaccine market is experiencing consistent growth owing to heightened awareness of disease prevention, heightened routine immunization adoption, and innovation in vaccine technology. Government support initiatives, expanded immunization coverage, and worldwide health organization efforts are also propelling market growth. Demand for pediatric and adult immunization is also increasing, with healthcare systems moving towards prevention and attempting to decrease the worldwide burden of Hepatitis B infection. vaccine-market.jpg" title="Hepatitis-B-Vaccine-Market.jpg" width="600" />

Get a Sample Report of Hepatitis B Vaccine Market@ The U.S. hepatitis B vaccine market was estimated at USD 2.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States commanded a leading share in the North American Hepatitis B vaccine market and accounted for a remarkable contribution to the total market share in the region. Its leadership can be traced back to the country's well-developed health care system, universal immunization programs, and initiatives on public health that focused on enhancing vaccination coverage across population groups. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports universal vaccination of adults aged 19–59 years against hepatitis B, further increasing the nation's commitment to combating HBV infections. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GlaxoSmithKline (Engerix-B, Twinrix)

Gilead Science Inc. (Vemlidy, Viread)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Recombivax HB, Vaqta)

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (HepBVac, KaiBiLi HepB)

Cyrus Poonawalla Group (Serum Institute of India Pvt.) (GeneVac-B, Hepavax-B)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (HEPLISAV-B, SD-101)

Sanofi (Avaxim-HB, Shanvac-B)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Sci-B-Vac, VBI-2601)

Meiji Group (KM Biologics) (Bimmugen, KM-B HepB)

LG Chem Ltd. (Euvax-B, HepB-12)

Indian Immunologicals Limited (Hepalert, Indivac-B)

Bharat Biotech (Revac-B, BioHep-B)

Zydus Lifesciences (Zyvac-B, Vax-B)

Panacea Biotec (EasyFour-HB, Enivac-HB)

Biological E. Limited (Bevac-B, ComBE Five)

Walvax Biotechnology (HepVax, WLV-B)

Sinovac Biotech (Healive, Sinovac-HepB)

Innovax Biotech (Innovax-HB, Reco-Hep)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Tanabe-HepB, Entecavir Tanabe) Crucell (Quinvaxem, HepB-Crucell) Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.27 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 13.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.17% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising global immunization initiatives and government vaccination programs propel the hepatitis b vaccine market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Type, Combination Vaccine Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the market for hepatitis B vaccines was led by the combination vaccine segment with a market share of 61.23% because it can immunize against multiple diseases in one dose, improving immunization efficiency and compliance. These vaccines decrease the number of injections needed, which is especially beneficial for pediatric vaccination programs. Combination vaccines are preferred by public health authorities and international immunization programs to simplify schedules and improve coverage. Also, their convenience, lower cost of healthcare, and less pain involved in combination vaccines have gone a long way to see them become widely accepted, entrenching them in the market.

By End-User, Hospital Segment Dominates the Market

The hospital segment led the Hepatitis B Vaccine Market in 2023 with a 47% market share as a result of the large number of patient visits, improved access to vaccination services, and availability of trained healthcare providers to give immunizations. Hospitals are predominantly the focal locations for newborn immunization, high-risk group immunization, and pre-operative screening, all of which demand Hepatitis B prevention. Furthermore, government-organized immunization campaigns and routine vaccination programs are held periodically within hospitals, increasing their contribution to mass immunization. These factors all collectively contributed to the segment's market leadership status and continued preference by end-users.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Hepatitis B Vaccine Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Significant Growth

North America led the Hepatitis B vaccine market in 2023 with a 37.74% market share because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high levels of awareness, and strong immunization programs with government support and funding. Major pharma companies' presence and effective regulatory environments have helped vaccine development and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the proactive approach of the region towards disease prevention and routine infant and adult vaccination schedules has been the major driver for market leadership.

Asia-Pacific will experience significant growth in the Hepatitis B vaccine market through the forecast period due to rising birth rates, government immunization drives, and increasing public awareness. China and India are major countries investing a lot in healthcare development and vaccination of children. Rising urbanization and enhanced access to healthcare services are also supporting the adoption of vaccines. Regional initiatives to curb the rates of Hepatitis B infection are also bolstered by economic development and alliances with international health organizations.

Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Segmentation

By Type



Single Antigen Vaccine Combination Vaccine

By End Use Industry



Hospital

Clinics Other

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Healthcare Facility Loan Distribution

5.2 Technology Adoption & Equipment Lifecycle Data

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions in Medical Financing Sector

5.4 Growth in Demand for Financing Solutions

5.5 Innovation and R&D, Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market by Type

8. Hepatitis B Vaccine Market by End Use Industry

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Related Reports

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Report

Vaccine Market Report

Recombinant Vaccines Market Report

Shingles Vaccine Market Report

Veterinary Vaccines Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)