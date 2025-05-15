Accretropin Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accretropin Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Accretropin market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of Turner syndrome, increased use of treatments for hormonal imbalance disorders, growth in pediatric endocrine research, higher healthcare spending, and a global rise in the prevalence of growth hormone deficiency (GHD).During the forecast period, growth can be driven by increasing disposable incomes, a higher number of pituitary dysfunction cases, greater demand for somatropin, an aging population, and enhanced healthcare awareness. Key trends expected in the forecast period include advancements in recombinant DNA technology, innovations in drug delivery systems, a shift towards personalized medicine, the incorporation of AI-driven diagnostics, and progress in long-acting formulations.The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to accelerate the growth of the accretropin market in the future. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition where the kidneys progressively lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood, leading to severe health complications. The increasing prevalence of CKD is largely driven by factors such as higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, an aging population, and unhealthy lifestyles.

Accretropin can aid in managing CKD by reducing excess protein in the urine, potentially slowing the progression of kidney damage in affected individuals. For example, a report published in June 2023 by Kidney Research UK, a UK-based non-profit organization, stated that approximately 7.2 million people in the UK currently live with CKD, which accounts for over 10% of the population. Of these, 3.25 million are in advanced stages, while an additional 3.9 million are in early stages. By 2033, the number of individuals with CKD is projected to rise to 7.61 million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of CKD is expected to drive the growth of the accretropin market.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the accretropin market. Personalized medicine tailors healthcare and treatment plans based on an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to improve patient outcomes. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine is fueled by advancements in genetic research, a better understanding of diseases at the molecular level, and the potential for more effective treatments tailored to each patient.

This shift toward personalized medicine increases the demand for Accretropin, as there is a rising need for tailored growth hormone therapies that align with an individual's genetic and clinical profile. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based organization, reported in February 2024 that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, a significant increase from the six approvals in 2022. As a result, the increasing focus on personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the accretropin market.

The rising prevalence of Turner syndrome is expected to boost the growth of the accretropin market in the future. Turner syndrome is a genetic disorder in females caused by the partial or complete absence of one X chromosome, leading to developmental and physical abnormalities. The rise in Turner syndrome diagnoses is largely due to advancements in prenatal screening and genetic testing techniques. Accretropin (somatropin) helps patients with Turner syndrome by stimulating growth and promoting height development through recombinant human growth hormone therapy. For example, a report published in January 2024 by the Australia and New Zealand Society for Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, a professional body representing pediatric endocrinology in Australasia, indicated that Turner syndrome affects approximately 1 in 2,000 girls born annually in Australia. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of Turner syndrome is expected to drive the growth of the accretropin market.

The key company operating in the accretropin market is Cangene Corporation. North America was the largest region in the accretropin market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in accretropin report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the accretropin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Accretropin is a synthetic version of human growth hormone (hGH) designed to treat growth hormone deficiencies. It is produced using recombinant DNA technology and works by stimulating growth in individuals with hormonal imbalances. For children with growth hormone deficiency, Accretropin helps increase height and improve bone density, while in adults, it can enhance muscle mass in similar conditions.

The primary types of accretropin are available in powder and solvent formulations. The powder form consists of a dry substance, typically in a vial, which needs to be reconstituted with a solvent before use. This formulation ensures stability during storage, facilitates easier transportation, and allows for accurate dosing when mixed as directed. Accretropin is prescribed for conditions such as growth hormone deficiency (GHD), Turner syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, small for gestational age (SGA), and SHOX deficiency. It is distributed through various channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and online platforms, serving a broad range of patients, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations.

