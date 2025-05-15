Abevmy Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abevmy Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Abevmy market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Major players operating in the abevmy market are Biocon Biologics Ltd., Viatris Inc. North America was the largest region in the abevmy market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in abevmy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the abevmy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of biosimilars in oncology treatments, growing demand for cost-effective cancer therapies, expanding approval of biosimilars for multiple oncology indications, and favorable regulatory policies that support the adoption of biosimilars.

Growth during the market's forecast period can be attributed to factors such as rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets, increasing awareness about biosimilars among healthcare providers, a growing geriatric population with higher cancer susceptibility, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and government initiatives promoting biosimilar usage. Key trends expected to shape the forecast period include product innovation, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and growing investments in biosimilar research and development.

The growing prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the expansion of the abevmy market. Cancer incidence is influenced by several factors, including aging populations, lifestyle choices such as poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol use, as well as environmental exposures to carcinogens. The rising cancer rates can be attributed to these factors. For example, in January 2023, the American Cancer Society reported a significant increase in cancer cases in the United States, with 1,958,310 new cases in 2023, marking a 3.16% rise from 1,898,160 cases in 2021. As the prevalence of cancer continues to climb, the demand for treatments like abevmy is expected to increase.

A key trend shaping the Abevmy market is the growing emphasis on developing biosimilars to improve access to affordable biologic therapies, address unmet medical needs, and reduce healthcare costs. Biosimilars are designed to offer cost-effective alternatives to originator biologics, while ensuring comparable efficacy, safety, and quality. For instance, in May 2022, Viatris and Biocon Biologics launched Abevmy (bevacizumab), a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin, in Canada. Health Canada approved Abevmy for use in four oncology indications. Abevmy functions by inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a protein responsible for blood vessel formation. By blocking VEGF, Abevmy reduces angiogenesis, which deprives tumors of the oxygen and nutrients they need to grow and spread.

In November 2022, Biocon Biologics Ltd., an India-based subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. specializing in biopharmaceuticals, acquired the global biosimilars business of Viatris Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to reinforce Biocon Biologics' position in the growing biosimilars market. Viatris Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, focuses on medicines across major therapeutic areas, including cancer treatments such as Bevacizumab.

Abevmy is a biosimilar version of the cancer drug bevacizumab, developed to provide a more affordable alternative while maintaining similar efficacy and safety. It works by targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a protein responsible for the formation of blood vessels that supply tumors with oxygen and nutrients. By inhibiting VEGF, Abevmy helps prevent the growth of new blood vessels (angiogenesis), thereby limiting tumor growth and spread.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Abevmy Market Characteristics

3. Abevmy Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Abevmy Market Trends and Strategies

5. Abevmy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Abevmy Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Abevmy PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Abevmy Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Abevmy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Abevmy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Abevmy Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Abevmy Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Abevmy Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Abevmy Market, Segmentation by Dose, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



100mg 400mg

8.2. Global Abevmy Market, Segmentation by Diseases, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Cancer Eye Diseases

8.3. Global Abevmy Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Direct Tender

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

8.4. Global Abevmy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospitals

Cancer Supportive Centers

Academic and Research Institutes Home Healthcare

9. Global Abevmy Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Abevmy Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Abevmy Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Abevmy Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

