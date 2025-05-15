EDRM Announces Ediscovery AI As Newest Trusted Partner

- Jim Sullivan, eDiscovery AI CEO and Founder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leading the way for global best practices in eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that eDiscovery AI , a forward-thinking legal technology company specializing in AI-powered data intelligence solutions, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

Privacy, security, and AI-enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust eDiscovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance, and investigation demands.

In the era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access, and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasingly complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks. The ability to have trusted relationships with organizations like eDiscovery AI in the legal environment is mission-critical.

eDiscovery AI is a data intelligence company building the next generation of legal tech solutions. They provide AI-powered solutions to streamline and optimize legal discovery and privacy.

“We are proud to partner with EDRM to support their mission of providing the global resources, community, and leadership needed to navigate the complexities of the evolving legal industry. We believe that generative AI will transform the way legal professionals approach discovery and privacy challenges,” shared eDiscovery AI CEO and Founder Jim Sullivan.“Together with EDRM, we are committed not only to educating the market but also to listening and learning from the global legal community. Our goal is to help shape a future where AI empowers legal teams with greater insight, efficiency, and innovation. We look forward to engaging with our colleagues on this important journey."

“eDiscovery AI built one of the first platforms that incorporated AI from the ground up,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM.“From the beginning, they shared their journey and their stats with our community as they combined and compared the emerging AI with their mature TAR processes. We are excited to highlight their advances with our EDRM community with this important partnership.”

This partnership allows eDiscovery AI access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms, 23% software and service providers, and 12% governments, with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges, and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About eDiscovery AI

They are dedicated to delivering advanced AI technology with expert guidance to help their partners navigate the evolving landscape of legal technology.

Explore how their AI-powered solutions can streamline and optimize your discovery and privacy at eDiscoveryAI .

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve eDiscovery, privacy, security, and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications, and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing, and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations, and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.

