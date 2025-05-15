Tier One Bio Optimization Revolutionizes Health And Fitness For Veterans And First Responders

Coach Scott Founder of Tier One Bio Optimization

- Jason F.BULLARD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tier One Bio Optimization is transforming the landscape of veteran and first responder health by offering a personalized, science-backed approach to sustainable wellness. Founded by Coach Scott Meador, a U.S. Army veteran turned elite health coach, the program fuses cutting-edge bio-optimization techniques with tried-and-true principles of nutrition, fitness, and recovery.A Science-Backed Approach to Lasting ChangeWhat makes Tier One Bio Optimization unique is its blend of advanced methodologies like hormone replacement therapy (HRT), peptide therapies, and vagus nerve stimulation with foundational strategies including resistance training, high-protein diets, and Zone 2 cardio. Clients receive individualized coaching that supports real, measurable progress in physical health and overall well-being.“Too many veterans and first responders are told to just 'deal with it,'” said Coach Scott.“This program proves they don't have to settle. With the right tools and support, they can regain control of their health and their lives.”From Struggle to StrengthCoach Scott's story began with serious post-military , where he served as an EOD Tech in the US Army, health issues: weight gain, diabetes, and declining energy. Through dedicated research and implementation of bio-optimization, he dropped over 80 pounds, brought his A1C from 12.5 to 5.5, and reduced his LDL cholesterol from >500 to 37.His transformation is now the blueprint for others.“I don't just coach from a textbook-I've lived it,” Scott said.Client Success Stories That Speak for ThemselvesVeterans like Jason F. and Thomas D. are experiencing life-changing results. Jason, a retired U.S. Army member, normalized his blood pressure, improved hormone levels, and no longer needs cholesterol medication. He added,“Thank you, Scott, for caring enough to help save my life.” Thomas, 61, said,“I feel better than I have in 10 years. My body composition has changed, and I feel more energized and healthier.”Credibility You Can TrustCoach Scott is certified by the Clean Health Institute under renowned fitness scientist and coach Dr. Layne Norton and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) through the Mind Pump Online Coach program. His work is rooted in evidence-based science and personalized strategy, not gimmicks.About Tier One Bio OptimizationTier One Bio Optimization is a division of About Face Fitness, founded by Coach Scott Meador to empower veterans, first responders, and their families with proven tools to take charge of their health. From red light therapy and PEMF to protein planning and microcurrent neurofeedback, the approach is as comprehensive as it is effective.For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">tieronebiooptimization

