Global Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Set For 6.2% Growth, Reaching $1.73 Billion By 2029

The recent statistical data reveals a robust growth in the global polymyalgia rheumatica market size. It has seen a steady rise from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.36 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The marked growth during the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness among healthcare practitioners, a spike in the usage of corticosteroids, expansion of specialty clinics, the advent of biologic therapies, and escalated healthcare budgets.

Is the polymyalgia rheumatica market set to witness substantial growth?

Eyeing the future trends, the global polymyalgia rheumatica market is estimated to witness a strong growth in the subsequent years. It is expected to scale up to $1.73 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be accredited to the accelerating adoption of biologics, expansion in precision medicine, faster drug approvals, broader reimbursements, and increase in clinical trials. The dominant trends predicted for the forecast period include developments in combination therapies, advancements in personalized medicine, the emergence of precision medicine, integration of electronic health records, and improvements in biomarkers.

What drives the polymyalgia rheumatica market growth ?

The burgeoning demand for personalized medicine can be seen as a significant driver propelling the growth of the polymyalgia rheumatica market. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach tailoring medical treatment to a patient's genetic profile, lifestyle, and specific health conditions to ensure more effective outcomes. The surging demand for personalized medicine emanates from advancements in genetic research, increased patient expectations for customized treatments, and enhancements in diagnostic technologies.

Genetic research has equipped healthcare providers with a deeper understanding of individual genetic variations, facilitating more customized treatments targeting specific genetic markers. Personalized medicine enables the selection of drugs most likely to be effective based on the patient's characteristics, leading to a more effective and safer treatment plan.

Zooming into the landscape of telemedicine services, the growth in this sector equally contributes to the expansion of the polymyalgia rheumatica market. Telemedicine services leverage digital communication technologies like video calls, phone calls, and online messaging to provide remote medical consultations, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care to patients. The convenience of not requiring in-person visits is making these services increasingly popular, bolstering the market for polymyalgia rheumatica.

Who are the key players in the polymyalgia rheumatica market?

Major industry players operating in the polymyalgia rheumatica market include AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Co., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mount Sinai, NYU Langone Health, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Hartford HealthCare, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Stanford Health Care, University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, Circle Health Group Ltd., Siloam Hospital, UC San Diego Health, Vejthani Hospital, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center, Upstate University Hospital.

Industry frontrunners are focusing on the development of advanced drugs, such as interleukin-6 IL-6 receptor blockers, providing targeted and effective treatment options.

How is the polymyalgia rheumatica market segmented?

The polymyalgia rheumatica market, as covered in this report, is segmented by treatment, route of administration, patient type, and distribution channel. The treatment is further subdivided into corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs, and Biologics; route of administration into oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous; patient type includes adults, geriatrics, and periatrics; and distribution channel is further grouped into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

What is the regional analysis of polymyalgia rheumatica market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the chain as the largest contributor to the polymyalgia rheumatica market in 2024. The regions covered in the polymyalgia rheumatica market report extend across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

