RJD Legislator Mukesh Raushan Injured In Road Accident; Condition Stable
The incident occurred while the Mahua MLA from Vaishali district was en route to Hajipur from Patna.
The collision caused significant damage to the legislator's vehicle. Mukesh Raushan, who suffered back injuries, was immediately rushed to Hajipur Sadar Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition is stable.
The incident has triggered concern not only among his supporters but also in the political corridors of Bihar.
Speaking from the hospital, Raushan described the accident as sudden and unfortunate.
“I was traveling from Patna to Hajipur when a speeding car hit my vehicle from behind near Pillar No. 30 on Mahatma Gandhi Setu. The impact caused damage to the vehicle and injured my back. I am currently undergoing treatment,” he said.
He also urged the administration to take strict action against the culprits and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the mishap.
According to Ganga Bridge Police Station SHO Abhishek Tripathi, a police team reached the scene promptly after receiving the report.
The driver and the vehicle responsible for the collision have been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.
“We are verifying whether the incident occurred due to negligence, over-speeding, or any other reason. The condition of the driver, the vehicle's speed, and other technical aspects are being closely examined. Strict action will be taken if any violations are found,” Tripathi stated.
The damaged vehicles were removed to restore the flow of traffic on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Setu, one of the key links between Patna and North Bihar.
News of the accident spread quickly, leading to a crowd of supporters, local RJD leaders, and well-wishers gathering at the hospital to inquire about Raushan's health.
The party has yet to issue an official statement.
The accident has added to growing concerns over road safety and traffic regulation on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which is often marred by congestion and frequent mishaps.
