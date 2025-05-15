Gaylord Hotels Expands To The West Coast With The Opening Of Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center In Chula Vista, California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The debut of Gaylord Pacific marks a transformative milestone for the Gaylord Hotels brand," said Johann Krieger, VP and Managing Director of Gaylord Hotels. "Bringing our signature all-under-one-roof experience and expertise bringing people together for extraordinary experiences to the West Coast for the first time is a proud moment for our team and a meaningful expansion of our portfolio. This opening celebrates a decade-long collaboration with the City of Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego, and we're excited to become part of this vibrant community."

As the first Gaylord Hotels property to open since the 2018 premiere of Gaylord Rockies Resort in Colorado, Gaylord Pacific strengthens Marriott's group and convention offerings, setting a new standard for immersive meeting destinations.

Guest Rooms and Suites

Flanked by the San Diego Bay and Chula Vista Marina, the resort's premium guest rooms evoke the feeling of a seaside destination, blending coastal elegance with residential comfort. Offering king or double queen beds, standard guest rooms range from 389 sq. ft. to 623 sq. ft. with a dedicated work area and mountain or bay views. Executive Suites feature up to 838 sq. ft. with a separate living room and sofa bed and option to connect a neighboring queen guest room.

Gaylord Pacific's premium accommodations – including six Luxury Suites, 10 Presidential Suites and two ultra-premium Penthouse Presidential Suites – elevate relaxation to an art form. These suites seamlessly integrate a variety of indoor and outdoor areas, ideal for unwinding with friends and family or savoring moments with an intimate group. The Penthouse Presidential Suites include 3,254 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space and feature a private furnished balcony with panoramic views of the surrounding San Diego Bay, Coronado Island and Pacific Ocean. Indoors, the suites include a living room, kitchenette, bar, a dining table for eight, and a master bedroom with a private dressing room and spa-inspired soaking tub.

Meetings & Events

With the addition of Gaylord Pacific, Gaylord Hotels builds on its decades of expertise in bringing people together in extraordinary ways at the country's most desirable meeting destinations. Purpose-built to curate meetings, events and celebrations of any size and purpose, the resort boasts 477,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space, including 135,000 sq. ft. of event lawns and terrace, 67 breakout rooms and four exceptional ballrooms. The resort presents a flexible stage to execute elaborate events and creative gatherings, featuring large balconies off the Chula Vista Ballroom and Bayside Ballroom, diverse culinary offerings, and more. Gaylord Pacific also houses the largest convention center and ballroom of any hotel in California, with its California Ballroom & Exhibit Hall at 140,049 sq. ft.

Group and face-to-face meetings are at the core of Gaylord Hotels. The full-service events team is expertly trained to create immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences. Dedicated event managers, known as Teal Coats for their iconic teal blazers, provide exceptional on-site coordination, ensuring flawless execution and effective solutions to any challenges. World-class culinary offerings create memorable dining experiences with innovative banquet-style settings and specially curated meals in acclaimed restaurants. From spectacular galas and coastal weddings to intimate family celebrations, Gaylord Pacific specializes in tailoring resorts to fit groups of all sizes.

Food & Beverage

Led by esteemed Chef Jakob Esko, Gaylord Pacific Resort invites resort guests and San Diego residents to explore various culinary experiences through 12 unique culinary outlets that suit every palate. Options include:



Old Hickory Steakhouse is a signature Gaylord Hotels brand that offers refined surf & turf, where premium flavors and locally inspired cuisine come together in a sophisticated yet relaxed setting. Guests can enjoy menu offerings like a Seafood Tower including baja prawn, jonah and snow crab, oysters, bay scallop ceviche and tuna crudo, a number of premium steak options, vegetarian entrees like grilled maitake mushroom and more. Old Hickory will also feature an impressive in-house dry-aging program.



Trēō Kitchen + Bar invites guests to enjoy a seasonal menu that highlights the best of the region's ingredients, from the locally sourced seafood in its Bluefin Tuna Crudo to the fresh herbs in its handmade Cavatelli pasta, with delicious options available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.



Growlers Sports Bar & Taproom is designed to reflect the classic California sports bar, perfect for watching the big game on a 75-ft. screen. Along with a tempting menu of elevated bar-food classics including artisanal hot dogs, a Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Burger, Chili Nachos and more, guests can find intriguing design aspects, including a wall boasting hanging kegs painted in the colors of every California sports team.



Oeste Bar anchors the resort's sweeping, marine-inspired atrium serving as an inviting hub where coastal elegance meets bold flavor. The menu features standout bites like Oysters Rockefeller, black garlic aioli waffle fries, crab cake sliders and more.

Taiyō allows guests to dive into a tantalizing variety of sushi in a laid-back setting whether they're savoring the flavors by the bay or taking it back to their room for a quick, mouthwatering bite.

Aquatic Adventures

The Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center invites guests to dive into adventure with the property's 4.25-acre water park. Fit for all ages, the water park features multiple pools, action-packed waterslides, a lazy river, and wave pool, as well as bookable cabanas and plenty of lounge chairs. Two dedicated restaurants cater to all ages. Shallow End Grill offers classic boardwalk-inspired favorites and local San Diego brewed beers while Sunny's poolside haven offers Baja-inspired bites and tropical cocktails in a carefree, sun-soaked setting.

Activities & Amenities

Beyond the water park, additional on-site amenities include the Gaylord Hotels signature Relâche Spa & Salon with curated treatments and programming, a 7,500 sq. ft. fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, and bicycle rentals for off-property excursions. The resort is conveniently located seven miles from downtown San Diego, as well as nearby attractions including the San Diego Zoo and Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit the hotel's website . Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center is located at 1000 H Street, Chula Vista, CA. Follow along on Instagram at @gaylordpacificofficial .

ABOUT GAYLORD HOTELS

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, brings people together in extraordinary ways across its six destination resorts. Purpose-built to host exceptional meetings, events and celebrations of all sizes, Gaylord Hotels offers a unique, all-under-one-roof experience with more than 3.2 million square feet of meeting space, expansive atriums, five water parks, full-service spas and a wide range of dining and shopping outlets. Gaylord Hotels provides unforgettable experiences, including the beloved holiday tradition, ICE!, which brings classic Christmas stories to life in more than 2 million pounds of hand-carved ice. Gaylord Hotels are in prime locations across the country, including Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Maryland; Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado; and the newly opened Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit .

ABOUT GAYLORD PACIFIC RESORT & CONVENTION CENTER

The Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center redefines West Coast hospitality as the newest member of the Gaylord Hotels brand, part of the esteemed Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Nestled along the stunning San Diego Bay and Chula Vista Marina, the resort showcases 1,600 elegant guest rooms, 477,000 square feet of event space, and 12 dining venues celebrating the region's coastal flavors. Highlights include a stunning glass atrium, the award-winning Relâche Spa & Salon, and a 4.25-acre water park, creating a dynamic destination where relaxation meets entertainment.

