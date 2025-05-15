Datasea Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2025 Revenue Of $10.4 Million Up 653.6% Year-Over-Year

DTSS' AI-Powered Technology Serves as a Unifying Core Innovation for its

5G Multimodal Digital Platform and Acoustic High-Tech Segment

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS ) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a Nevada-based technology company specializing in 5G+AI multimodal digital solutions and acoustic high-tech innovations, today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported revenue of $10.4 million, up 653.6% compared to $1.38 million for the same period of fiscal 2024. For the first nine months of the year, the Company reported revenue of $51.9 million, up 164.8% compared to revenue of $19.6 million for the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, commented, "We are pleased to have delivered robust year-over-year revenue growth. The period's revenue was driven by the continued strong performance and market expansion of the Company's 5G+AI multimodal digital segment in China, supported by its growing adoption across a spectrum of industries resulting in long-term customer contracts. In addition, the Company's acoustic high-tech products gained traction through strategic retail placement and new product innovation. The strength of our 5G+AI multimodal data platform and the market adoption of our acoustic products reinforce our vision of redefining digital and physical experiences through innovation."

Financial Highlights



Revenue : Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, an increase of 653.6% compared to revenue of $1.4 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of the Company's 5G+AI multimodal digital business in China, primarily due to the continuous enhancement of its 5G multimodal digital products and services through the empowerment of AI technology.

Gross Profit : Gross profit for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million and a gross margin was 2.9%. This marks an improvement from the same period in the prior year when the Company recorded gross profit of $0.01 million and a gross margin of 0.7%.

Net Loss : Net loss for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, which marks a significant improvement from the same period in the prior year when the Company recorded a net loss of $4.1 million. Financial Condition : The Company's cash balance increased by 378.2% to $0.9 million from fiscal year end 2024, and accounts receivable dropped by 93.2% to $0.05 million, improving capital turnover. The Company's inventory was $0.32 million, an increase of 166.7% from fiscal year end 2024, which reflects the increase in customer orders from the acoustic high-tech business. The net value of intangible assets rose 596.9% to $3.8 million, underscoring the Company's growing innovation capacity and long-term competitiveness.

Business Segment Highlights - 5G+AI Multimodal Digital Segment

Datasea continues to be a leader in China's 5G+AI digital service sector. Notable developments during the third quarter include:



The generation of $38.3 million in revenue from Qingdao Ruizhi Yixing between July 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

Active contracts that include additional customers Shixun Network, Xiaoming Technology, Xinfanfa, and Jiajie Technology.

Expansion into high-demand industry sectors including finance, healthcare, logistics and beauty. Technology platforms that are now able to provide SaaS-based services to over 52 million enterprises and 124 million individual business owners in China.

Business Segment Highlights - Acoustic High-Tech Segment

Datasea's "Acoustic + AI" product ecosystem continued to gain momentum in the third quarter:



The placement of acoustic products in 463 beauty and health stores in Northern China that demonstrate the growing market acceptance of Datasea's acoustic high-tech products and the success of its strategic plan to position these products in certain sectors including the beauty and body care industry. New consumer-facing products launched or in development include the "Tianer" Air Sterilizers and sleep-aid devices.

Business Outlook

Datasea reaffirms its full fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $90 million, representing a 275% increase over fiscal year 2024. This growth is expected to be fueled by existing 5G+AI multimodal digital communications long-term contracts and a revenue ramp attributable to the extensive placement of its acoustic high-tech products.

The Company also intends to drive profitability by continuing to scale its high-margin acoustic high-tech products and offering technical services through the Company's core AI platform. It also plans to accelerate international market entry of the acoustic high-tech segment into international market and expand its acoustic high-tech business through strategic partnerships and mergers & acquisitions.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G+AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at . Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:



Datasea Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

[email protected]