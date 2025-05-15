Datasea Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2025 Revenue Of $10.4 Million Up 653.6% Year-Over-Year
DATASEA INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31,
JUNE 30,
(UNAUDITED)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
866,737
$
181,262
Accounts receivable
49,066
718,546
Inventory, net
316,135
153,583
Value-added tax prepayment
143,300
107,545
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
614,558
1,486,956
Total current assets
1,989,796
2,647,892
NONCURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
36,620
48,466
Intangible assets, net
3,805,383
546,001
Right-of-use assets, net
322,574
49,345
Total noncurrent assets
4,164,577
643,812
TOTAL ASSETS
$
6,154,373
$
3,291,704
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
392,559
$
1,075,641
Unearned revenue
140,213
49,239
Accrued expenses and other payables
476,644
596,714
Due to related parties
25,264
654,560
Operating lease liabilities
139,895
53,530
Bank loan payable
1,957,315
1,170,298
Total current liabilities
3,131,890
3,599,982
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
Operating lease liabilities
189,989
-
Total noncurrent liabilities
189,989
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,321,879
3,599,982
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,
7,651
3,589
Additional paid-in capital
47,018,873
38,957,780
Accumulated comprehensive income
137,323
242,208
Accumulated deficit
(44,321,587)
(39,440,322)
TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
2,842,260
(236,745)
Noncontrolling interest
(9,766)
(71,533)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
2,832,494
(308,278)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
6,154,373
$
3,291,704
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
DATASEA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS
NINE MONTHS
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$
10,353,977
$
1,383,001
$
51,891,475
$
19,612,213
Cost of revenues
10,056,187
1,373,130
50,979,252
19,425,372
Gross profit
297,790
9,871
912,223
186,841
Operating expenses
Selling
185,354
|
|
|
|
970,443
|
|
|
|
1,589,072
|
|
|
|
2,204,834
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,534,383
|
|
|
|
3,075,941
|
|
|
|
3,836,519
|
|
|
|
4,392,457
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
347,532
|
|
|
|
71,178
|
|
|
|
525,013
|
|
|
|
343,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
2,067,269
|
|
|
|
4,117,562
|
|
|
|
5,950,604
|
|
|
|
6,940,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(1,769,479)
|
|
|
|
(4,107,691)
|
|
|
|
(5,038,381)
|
|
|
|
(6,754,003)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
|
|
(13,629)
|
|
|
|
(34,351)
|
|
|
|
151,958
|
|
|
|
(88,402)
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
|
4,946
|
|
|
|
1,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income (expenses), net
|
|
|
(13,613)
|
|
|
|
(34,134)
|
|
|
|
156,904
|
|
|
|
(86,456)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
|
(1,783,092)
|
|
|
|
(4,141,825)
|
|
|
|
(4,881,477)
|
|
|
|
(6,840,459)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before noncontrolling interest from
|
|
|
(1,783,092)
|
|
|
|
(4,141,825)
|
|
|
|
(4,881,477)
|
|
|
|
(6,840,459)
|
|
Income before noncontrolling interest from
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
833,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
|
(212)
|
|
|
|
(10,098)
|
|
Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attribute to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
|
|
(105)
|
|
|
|
(212)
|
|
|
|
(10,098)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss to the Company from continuing
|
|
|
(1,782,998)
|
|
|
|
(4,141,720)
|
|
|
|
(4,881,265)
|
|
|
|
(6,830,361)
|
|
Net income to the Company from discontinued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
833,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss to the Company
|
|
|
(1,782,998)
|
|
|
|
(4,141,720)
|
|
|
|
(4,881,265)
|
|
|
|
(5,996,815)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive item
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|
|
|
3,021
|
|
|
|
(15,969)
|
|
|
|
(104,885)
|
|
|
|
(142,584)
|
|
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
60,588
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
(1,779,977)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,157,689)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,986,150)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,139,399)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
|
|
$
|
(108)
|
|
|
$
|
(147)
|
|
|
$
|
60,376
|
|
|
$
|
(10,032)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.55)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.79)
|
|
|
$
|
(2.49)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used for computing
|
|
|
7,432,997
|
|
|
|
2,666,438
|
|
|
|
6,217,993
|
|
|
|
2,413,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* retroactively reflect 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective on January 19, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
|
DATASEA INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss including noncontrolling interest
|
|
$
|
(4,881,477)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,006,913)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(833,546)
|
|
Bad debt reversal
|
|
|
(6,994)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
774,710
|
|
|
|
412,333
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
4,503
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
Operating lease expense
|
|
|
102,252
|
|
|
|
137,703
|
|
Loan forgiveness by shareholder
|
|
|
21,261
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
1,663,812
|
|
|
|
2,849,572
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
667,009
|
|
|
|
(16,190)
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(164,310)
|
|
|
|
61,298
|
|
Value-added tax prepayment
|
|
|
(36,673)
|
|
|
|
(42,318)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
872,229
|
|
|
|
(1,575,526)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(679,818)
|
|
|
|
(210,979)
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
|
|
91,695
|
|
|
|
(467,475)
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
(114,569)
|
|
|
|
(129,164)
|
|
Payment on operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(99,086)
|
|
|
|
(133,736)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(1,785,456)
|
|
|
|
(5,954,352)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
|
(7,243)
|
|
|
|
(3,692)
|
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
|
(4,036,533)
|
|
|
|
(105,184)
|
|
Cash disposed due to disposal of subsidiary
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(4,043,776)
|
|
|
|
(108,911)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from (repayment to) related parties
|
|
|
(184,283)
|
|
|
|
417,174
|
|
Proceeds from loan payables
|
|
|
839,229
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of loan payables
|
|
|
(40,629)
|
|
|
|
(2,269,329)
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
5,939,133
|
|
|
|
8,061,286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
6,553,450
|
|
|
|
6,209,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
(38,743)
|
|
|
|
(113,067)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash
|
|
|
685,475
|
|
|
|
32,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
181,262
|
|
|
|
19,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
866,737
|
|
|
$
|
52,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
26,173
|
|
|
$
|
15,019
|
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
356,566
|
|
|
$
|
125,138
|
|
Transfer of debt owing to the Company's' CEO to Mr. Wanli Kuai
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
729,338
|
|
Shares issued for paying officers' accrued salary and bonus
|
|
$
|
194,062
|
|
|
$
|
359,598
|
|
Loan forgiveness by shareholder
|
|
$
|
440,947
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO USERS
The information provided is a summary only, please refer to the Form 10-Q for the full text of this notice. All information is unaudited unless otherwise noted or accompanied by an audit opinion and is subject to the more comprehensive information contained in our SEC reports and filings. We do not endorse third-party information All information speaks as of the last fiscal quarter or year for which we have filed a Form 10-K or 10-Q, or for historical information the date or period expressly indicated in or with such information. We undertake no duty to update the information. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
SOURCE Datasea Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment