Drew Brees Teams Up With Schoox To Deliver Employee Training Across All Surge Entertainment Locations

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback Drew Brees, announced today that Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees , the rapidly-growing family entertainment franchise he co-founded, has selected Schoox as its official l earning and development platform . Schoox will support training and career growth for frontline employees across all Surge Entertainment locations.

Known for his relentless pursuit of excellence on the field, Brees is applying the same mindset that made him one of the most respected leaders to the Surge Entertainment workforce with a focus on empowering frontline team members to lead, grow and thrive with the best training tools.

"I've seen firsthand how the right training can elevate performance both on the field and in the workplace," said Drew Brees, co-founder of Surge Entertainment. "That's why I'm proud to partner with Schoox, a learning and development platform that's delivering personalized training to team members across my businesses. When your team has the right tools to grow, they stay connected to your mission, your culture, and your customers. Together with Schoox, we're building high-performing teams that create real business impact."

Surge Entertainment selected Schoox for its scalable, user-friendly solution that delivers consistent, high-quality training to employees. Schoox's AI-powered learning platform delivers personalized learning that develops frontline teams' skills and supports their growth, while driving measurable business results.

"Drew Brees knows what it takes to build high-performing teams, and we're honored he's chosen Schoox to invest in how team members at Surge Entertainment learn and develop their skills," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou , CEO of Schoox. "With Schoox, Surge Entertainment delivers a training experience that matches the high-energy, dynamic nature of their business. Together, we're moving their frontline team members forward to succeed."

Complete mobile-accessible training tailored to their specific roles

Build skills in customer service, safety/compliance, and team leadership

Track progress and development milestones in real time Access ongoing learning opportunities that support long-term growth

As Surge Entertainment continues to redefine what active family entertainment looks like, this partnership ensures that every team member, from front-of-house hosts to behind-the-scenes operators, has the training and confidence to deliver unforgettable experiences.

About Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees

Surge Entertainment is a dynamic family entertainment center and the best location for birthday parties and events, dedicated to offering a thrilling experience for guests of all ages. Featuring a diverse range of attractions-from exciting arcade games and laser tag to bowling and immersive sport simulators-Surge Entertainment is designed to provide memorable moments for families and friends. With a strong emphasis on community engagement and fun, each location aims to be a premier destination where joy and connection flourish. For further information about Surge, please visit surgefun .

About Schoox

Schoox is the first AI-powered workplace learning platform built to turn frontline training into measurable business outcomes. It transforms L&D into a driver of growth, delivering skills-aligned and mobile-optimized training that engages and motivates employees at every level. By making learning easy, accessible, and rewarding, Schoox helps transform a highly skilled workforce into a strategic business advantage. Trusted by iconic frontline brands like Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips, and Sonesta Hotels, Schoox supports people-focused learning worldwide. Learn more at schoox .

