Chelsea Square Partners Announces New Acquisition Of Rescue Cesspool & Drain

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Square Partners, LLC ("CSP") is pleased to announce that it has completed a majority recapitalization of Rescue Cesspool & Drain Inc. ("Rescue Cesspool" or "Rescue"), in partnership with Rescue's founder.

Headquartered in Islandia, NY, Rescue Cesspool is a leading provider of cesspool and septic installation, maintenance, and emergency services to residential and commercial customers across Long Island. Through its team of best-in-class technicians, Rescue Cesspool provides just-in-time service for customers, many of whom have leveraged Rescue for decades. Rescue has a long history of providing customers with innovative, purpose-built solutions to ensure cost-effectiveness and lasting impact for their systems.

Chris Diesso, Founder and CEO of Rescue Cesspool, said, "We are excited to work with the CSP team as we enter the next phase of Rescue Cesspool's growth. CSP shares our vision of growing this brand, building in new service lines, and further enhancing our customer experience. We are proud of our strong customer relationships today and are confident that they will only improve as a result of this new partnership."

Dean Sobel, a Managing Partner of CSP, said, "What drew us to Rescue Cesspool was their excellent reputation, long-tenured and sticky customer relationships, and the company's expertise in complex service lines. We are very confident that Chris and the rest of the team have the capability to continue driving growth within the Long Island market. Additionally, we are big believers in our skilled trades thesis and are excited to be investing in another services-related sector following our previous investment in the space, which enabled us to have early conviction on the Rescue opportunity."

About Rescue Cesspool

About Chelsea Square Partners

Chelsea Square is a New York based investment firm that specializes in investing in small businesses with checks that are generally below $10 million. The firm looks for established, reputable businesses with differentiated positioning in their respective markets. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact for Chelsea Square Partners

Dean Sobel

[email protected]

(201) 546-2812

SOURCE Chelsea Square Partners

