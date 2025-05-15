Ice Miller Welcomes Rebecca Wissler As Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

Ongoing Leadership Transformation Positions the Firm for Future Success

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice Miller announced today that Rebecca Wissler has joined the firm as Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (CMBDO) based in its Washington, D.C. office. Wissler will lead the firm's marketing, business development, and client engagement initiatives to drive Ice Miller's continued expansion.

Wissler brings more than 20 years of experience in legal marketing, revenue development, law firm branding, and leading business development teams. Most recently serving as the Director of Business Development at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, she has also served in business and practice development roles at Sidley, McDermott, and Adams & Reese.

"We are pleased to welcome Rebecca at an important moment for the firm," said Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan . "As we continue building a firm focused on client success, innovation, and inclusive leadership, Rebecca's experience and strategic insight will be valuable to our growth."

Wissler's arrival marks a significant step in the transformation of Ice Miller's leadership team. Over the past two years, the firm has made a series of hires and promotions designed to position Ice Miller as a law firm focused on operational excellence and a forward-looking approach to the delivery of legal services and the client experience.

These key leadership appointments include:



Melissa Prince , Chief Legal Operations Officer , who will transition to Chief Operating Officer at the end of the year;

Todd Golden , Chief Financial Officer , driving the firm's financial strategy and performance;

Jim Boyer , Chief Information Officer , enhancing the firm's technology and innovation capabilities;

Megan James , promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer , leading the firm's modern talent strategy;

Ellen De Rosa, transitioned to Chief Administration Officer , integrating administrative support roles and processes for future-ready growth;

Rob Rhyne , promoted to Chief Risk & Security Officer , overseeing firmwide risk and compliance; and Myra Selby , Chief Equity & Inclusion Officer , advancing the firm's commitment to inclusive leadership.

"Rebecca's arrival rounds out what I call our 'A-Team in the C-suite,'" said Ice Miller Chief Legal Operations Officer Melissa Prince . "I'm excited to have this group leading our stellar team of business professionals, and equally excited about what we can achieve together in the months and years to come."

With a bold vision and progressive leadership team, Ice Miller is advancing its mission to deliver exceptional legal services while embracing innovation and prioritizing the road ahead and what's next in the legal and business worlds at large.

About Ice Miller LLP

Ice Miller LLP is a full-service law firm dedicated to helping our clients stay ahead in a changing world. With more than 350 legal professionals across the nation, we advise clients on all aspects of the complex legal issues impacting businesses each day. We serve private equity and venture capital funds, large private and emerging growth companies, FORTUNE 500 corporations, municipal entities, family offices, and nonprofits. To learn more, visit us at icemiller .

SOURCE Ice Miller LLP

