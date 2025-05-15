Evolv Consulting Expands Presence Across The Americas With New LATAM Delivery Hub In Medellín, Colombia

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting, a leading technology and strategy consulting firm, is proud to announce the launch of its Latin America (LATAM) delivery capability with the opening of a new office in Medellín, Colombia. This strategic expansion strengthens evolv's ability to support clients across the Americas with enhanced scalability, flexibility, and regional expertise.

The Colombia-based team will serve as a key component of evolv's delivery operations, enabling seamless collaboration with clients and partners while ensuring high-quality, cost-effective services. evolv's new and growing team is excited to grow with Medellín's tech talent and deliver even greater impact for customers across the Americas. This LATAM expansion also reinforces evolv's commitment to delivering impactful, data-driven solutions through its strategic partnership with Snowflake.

"With the launch of our LATAM team, we're significantly expanding our ability to deliver value to our clients across the Americas," said Eric Neef, CEO of evolv Consulting. "Our presence in Medellín allows us to better support our customers' evolving needs, while deepening our delivery capabilities in partnership with Snowflake."

This move represents a major step forward in evolv's continued growth strategy, enhancing the firm's global footprint while maintaining its focus on innovation, agility, and client success.

"We're excited to see evolv expanding into Colombia with the launch of their newest office," said Adam Colclasure, Senior Director of Risk Data and Decisioning at SoFi. "This marks an important milestone in our partnership, enabling evolv to scale delivery and continue bringing high-impact technology solutions with even greater geographic flexibility. As a strategic partner, their ability to grow alongside us is a key part of how they continue to deliver value."

"I'm excited to join evolv Consulting at such an early stage in Colombia," said Michael Garzon, QA Developer for evolv LATAM. "It's motivating to be part of a company that's investing in local talent and creating opportunities to collaborate with U.S. peers and clients. This is a unique chance to grow, contribute from day one, and be part of something meaningful."

evolv encourages engineers, senior engineers and architects based in Medellín to visit evolvconsulting to learn more about open positions.

About evolv Consulting

evolv Consulting stands at the forefront of data and AI business transformation, unlocking value to support your organization's most strategic initiatives. Marking its second appearance on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, evolv also earned recognition as one of the Inc. Regionals Fastest Growing U.S. Companies.

As the leader in data and AI-led business transformation, evolv actively partners with industry leader Snowflake to deliver optimal solutions to our clients and empower organizations to thrive. Our team leverages extensive experience to provide a comprehensive perspective, identify the best use cases, and highlight common pitfalls to avoid, ultimately driving accelerated results in digital transformation across diverse industries. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE evolv Consulting

