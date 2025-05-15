Altai Announces Senior Management Addition
Ms. Silina holds a Diploma in Management Studies from Thompson Rivers University and is currently a Senior Accountant at Da Costa Management Corp., where she provides financial consulting and outsourced CFO services to both public and private companies.
Ms. Silina also serves as the CFO of StimCell Energetics Inc., Stuhini Exploration Ltd., Tocvan Ventures Corp, and Cascade Copper Corp. In addition, she is a Director of Kesselrun Resources Ltd.
ABOUT ALTAI
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta, an exploration gold property in Quebec, and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Additional information about Altai is available on SEDAR+ at and on Altai's website at .
For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: ...
