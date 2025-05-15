Bottle Blow Molding Machine Market Poised To Reach $6.5 Billion By 2034, Driven By Demand For Sustainable Packaging – Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bottle Blow Molding Machine Market Overview (2025–2034)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bottle blow molding machine market, valued at approximately $4.1 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to around $6.5 billion by 2034. This steady growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview

The bottle blow molding machine market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight and sustainable packaging across industries such as beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The integration of automation and smart technologies is enhancing production efficiency, while innovations in material use-like bioplastics and recycled plastics-are aligning with global sustainability goals.

Despite promising growth, the market faces challenges including fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent plastic use regulations, and supply chain disruptions. However, these hurdles are spurring innovation in alternative materials and energy-efficient machinery.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Automatic Machines (55% share)

Semi-Automatic Machines (25%) Manual Machines (20%)

By Technology:



Extrusion Blow Molding (40%)

Injection Blow Molding (30%) Stretch Blow Molding (30%)

By Material:



PET (60%)

PP (20%)

PE (15%) Others (5%)

By End-User Industry:



Food and Beverage (50%)

Pharmaceuticals (15%)

Personal Care & Cosmetics (15%) Household Products & Others (20%)

By Machine Capacity:



<1000 bottles/hour (20%)

1000–3000 bottles/hour (45%) 3000 bottles/hour (35%)

By Application:



PET Bottles (65%)

Jars (20%) Containers (15%)

By Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales (50%)

Distributors (30%) Online Sales (20%)

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global market with a 45% revenue share in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, population growth, and strong demand for sustainable packaging in countries like China and India.

North America holds 25% of the market, benefiting from technological advancements and high-quality standards. Europe follows with a 20% share, supported by stringent environmental regulations and strong infrastructure. Latin America and Africa present emerging opportunities despite facing economic and infrastructure challenges.

Key Market Drivers



Rising demand for sustainable packaging

Automation and smart manufacturing integration

Growth in e-commerce and logistics Regulatory push for eco-friendly materials

Market Restraints



Fluctuating raw material costs

Plastic usage regulations

Supply chain vulnerabilities Competitive pressure from alternative packaging methods

Opportunities and Trends



Surge in demand for machines supporting bioplastics and recycled materials

Expansion of e-commerce fueling demand for versatile packaging solutions

Technological advancements in AI-driven blow molding Rising adoption in emerging economies

Key Competitors



Sidel

Krones AG

Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc.

HUSKY Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Zhangjiagang City Kaway Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

GEA Group AG

Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd.

KHS GmbH

Jomar Group

MHT Mold & Hotrunner Technology AG SMI S.p.A.

Recent Developments



Sidel launched a lightweight PET bottle machine in August 2023, cutting material use by 30%.

Krones AG formed a partnership in July 2023 to develop bio-based bottles.

Husky Injection Molding Systems acquired an automation firm in September 2023, enhancing its smart manufacturing portfolio.

Kaway Automation introduced a servo-driven, energy-efficient machine in October 2022. Aoki Technical Laboratory secured approval in May 2023 for using post-consumer recycled material (PCR) in blow molding.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (ボトルブロー成形機), Korean (병 블로우 성형기), Chinese (吹瓶机), French (machine de moulage par soufflage de bouteilles), German (Flaschenblasmaschine), and Italian (macchina per lo stampaggio mediante soffiatura di bottiglie), etc.

