ORANGE BIOMED LAUNCHES 'M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH' CAMPAIGN TO HELP PREVENT CHRONIC CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY ACTION

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) your-health-campaign.png" width="300" height="82" alt=""M.A.P. Your Health" Campaign, Orange Biomed, Chronic Disease" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

"M.A.P. Your Health" Campaign

your-health-campaign-com.png" width="300" height="200" alt="M.A.P. YOUR HEALTH - MONITOR: KNOW YOUR RISK - ADAPT: EXPLORE TOPICS - PREVENT: JOIN THE MOVEMENT - Did you know that 60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease? And an increasing rate have multiple chronic conditions (42% have 2 or more). KNOW YO" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Community Education Hub

BDMT Global - BOSTON LIVE WEBINAR Special Edition "Solving Healthcare Challenges"

National Call to Action Kicks Off with Community Education Hub, Driven by Collaborations with Public Health Leaders and Patient Advocates

- Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange BiomedBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Biomed – the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care-announced the launch of“M.A.P. Your Health”-a nationwide campaign aimed at empowering community members to monitor their risk factors for chronic disease, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders. The campaign highlights the importance of health literacy and early monitoring to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications, by establishing the Community Education Hub . All are invited to join the campaign launch during the “Solving Healthcare Challenges” special webinar hosted by BDMT Global as part of the Boston Live Webinar Series on May 15th, and take action to“M.A.P. Your Health” today.“60% of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 42% are managing two or more,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO of Orange Biomed.“We want to educate communities on the ripple effect of chronic conditions. For example, diabetes alone has been linked to 57 other health conditions, including cancer, kidney disease, and Alzheimer's. Our goal is to provide accessible tools to help people act early, not wait until it's too late.”The“M.A.P. Your Health” campaign unites local and national health-focused organizations to help the public understand how chronic conditions are interconnected and how proactive monitoring can help prevent long-term complications. Kicking off with the webinar, the community hub currently features key links and educational resources designed to help anyone learn and take control of their health. The hub provides access to the latest interactive resources, expert content, and upcoming community events-with additional features to be shared in the upcoming weeks and on an ongoing basis.“Through this campaign, we aim to build a growing ecosystem of partners and programs that bring proactive monitoring and health education directly to people where they are,” added Park.“This community hub is just the beginning-a destination for both industry leaders and local partners to share actionable information, alerts, and resources-raising awareness and encouraging early detection efforts. Working together, we aim to improve health outcomes for everybody. More details on our next program will be announced soon.”About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to innovate breakthrough technology for chronic disease management, including OBM rapid A1c.In 2024, OBM rapid A1C was recognized by the Diabetes Technology Meeting's Startup Showcase, featuring innovative diabetes-related technologies as hosted and selected by the Diabetes Technology Society. Orange Biomed also received the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology, conducting single-cell analysis to detect A1C levels.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more:About the "M.A.P. Your Health" CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of“M.A.P. Your Health”-a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today:

Shannon Lindahl

Orange Biomed

+1 781-733-6973

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.