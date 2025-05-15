Royal Lepage Du Quartier Wins National Recruiter Of The Year And Brokerage Of The Year In Quebec
These awards are the result of years of strategic investment in people, training, and technology-backed by a relentless drive to elevate industry standards.
“These honours are deeply personal to our team,” said Yasmine Mardelli, Managing Partner at Royal LePage du Quartier.“They're a reflection of the culture we've worked so hard to build-one that values ambition, collaboration, and meaningful growth. We don't just attract talent-we empower it.”
This marks the sixth national win for Recruiter of the Year, following past victories in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and now 2024. Royal LePage du Quartier has also expanded strategically with acquisitions in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Ville Saint-Laurent in 2023. The momentum continues with the much-anticipated opening of their flagship downtown Montreal office on René-Lévesque Boulevard, scheduled for June 2025-a bold step in bringing their vision and brand to the heart of the city.
“Royal LePage du Quartier is the kind of brokerage that represents the future of our industry,” said Phil Soper , President and CEO of Royal LePage Canada.“Their commitment to growth, excellence, and innovation has made them a standout in our national network.”
Known for its forward-thinking approach, the brokerage is leading the way in integrating AI, automation, and customized training programs, offering its agents a true competitive edge in today's fast-evolving market.
With a deep-rooted culture of performance and a fearless drive toward progress, Royal LePage du Quartier is not just breaking records-it's rewriting the rules of what's possible in real estate.
Sabina Ohri
Royal LePage Du Quartier
+1 514-419-9888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment