Benjilock Inventor And Shark Tank Star Robbie Cabral Honored By UCLA As 2025 Bruin Business 100 Honorees

Award-Winning Entrepreneur and Biometric Security Pioneer Recognized for Innovation, Impact, and Entrepreneurial Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BenjiLock is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Robbie Cabral, has been named one of the 2025 Bruin Business 100 honorees by the UCLA Alumni Association . This prestigious recognition celebrates outstanding UCLA alumni entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business leaders who are making a meaningful impact in their industries and communities. Cabral, widely recognized for his appearance on Shark Tank and for pioneering biometric security technology through BenjiLock, is honored in the Consumer Products and Services category.

A proud graduate of UCLA's Music Business program (Class of 2012), Cabral transformed his creative background into a career in technology innovation. His invention, BenjiLock, is the world's first hybrid fingerprint padlock, blending modern biometric access with the familiarity of traditional locks. From protecting gym lockers to securing luggage and homes, BenjiLock products are now trusted globally by consumers, professionals, and travelers.

Recently, Cabral returned to his musical roots by exhibiting BenjiLock at the 2025 NAMM Show, showcasing how his technology can support musicians, creatives, and live performers with secure, portable solutions.

“UCLA has always been a foundational part of my journey-from the learning experience to the power of networking and innovation,” said Robbie Cabral, inventor of BenjiLock and 2025 Bruin Business 100 honoree.“As an immigrant entrepreneur, I always felt included in the UCLA family. It's an incredible honor to be recognized by my alma mater among such an inspiring group of alumni.”

The 2025 Bruin Business 100 Recognition Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 15 on UCLA's campus in Los Angeles. The event celebrates UCLA entrepreneurs and alumni-owned businesses that are leading the way in innovation, community engagement, and economic growth.

“We are proud to celebrate these alumni business leaders who are making a meaningful difference,” said Haley Krakoski, Director of Alumni Career Engagement at UCLA.“Their work exemplifies the values of UCLA: excellence, equity, and global impact. Since 1934, our mission has been to enrich the lives of alumni and offer ways to engage you in UCLA's future.”

BenjiLock continues to gain international attention as a trailblazer in the consumer technology and smart lock industries. Featured on national platforms like ABC's Shark Tank, CBS's Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, HGTV, and Better Homes & Gardens, the patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of America's Top Small Businesses. Backed by Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, BenjiLock has earned over 50 awards and industry accolades for its accessible design, innovative engineering, and leadership in intellectual property.

The company's new BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock-part of the all-new Stainless Steel Series-is gaining strong traction in the smart security market, further solidifying the brand's growth and innovation in the category. As momentum builds, Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock will showcase the full product lineup and licensing opportunities at the 2025 Licensing Expo, the world's largest licensing trade show, taking place May 20–22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry“Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the“Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of“America's Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

