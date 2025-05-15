Society Must Join Govt To Provide Accessibility, Inclusion To Disabled: Official
Addressing the Inclusive India Summit, organised on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Aggarwal stated that every Divyangjan has the right to live a life of dignity.
He underlined the transformative role of technology in easing their daily lives and called for making it even more accessible.
The Secretary emphasised that education is the right of every child, and we must develop an inclusive infrastructure that enables divyangjan
children to access mainstream education without discrimination. While special schools are important, the relevance of inclusive schools is even more significant today.
Speaking on livelihood, Aggarwal stressed the importance of making 'divyangjans' self-reliant. Many young men and women with disabilities are setting examples of success in various fields.
He urged parents of divyang children to believe in them and give them opportunities. He also appreciated the corporate sector for its contribution to building an inclusive society by providing employment to skilled youth with disabilities.
During the event, DEPwD signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with different organisations, including I for Humanity Foundation.
This MoU aims to develop an accessible built environment and transportation system.
It also includes the creation of a checklist, toolkit, and an 'Accessibility Index' for auditing and certifying compliance in public buildings.
The MoU with Nipman Foundation and Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) focuses on promoting innovation and awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities. Under this partnership, hackathons, national competitions, and Equal Opportunity Awards will be organised to recognise inclusive practices.
The understanding with Ramp my city Foundation is centered around building barrier-free public infrastructure, including healthcare centres, tourist destinations, and government buildings.
