403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Reveals Plans to Double Rice Reserves, Ease Auction Rules
(MENAFN) Japan intends to increase its rice reserves to approximately 600,000 tons—nearly twice the current volume—and will loosen conditions tied to purchasing rice from its reserves, as domestic rice prices hover close to all-time highs, according to local media on Thursday.
A Japanese news outlet reported that the government plans to release around 100,000 tons of stored rice each month through July. This comes on top of the 321,000 tons already distributed through three auctions held between March and April.
Although rice prices had climbed to unprecedented levels, they dipped for the first time in 18 weeks during the period ending May 4.
At present, wholesalers purchasing reserve rice are generally required to repurchase an equivalent amount within a year. Participation in rice auctions is contingent upon agreeing to this buyback condition.
However, some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have advocated for easing this rule, as it is believed to deter distributors concerned about being unable to fulfill the buyback obligation if a shortage arises.
The agriculture ministry is currently exploring options to extend the buyback period by several years, the report noted.
A Japanese news outlet reported that the government plans to release around 100,000 tons of stored rice each month through July. This comes on top of the 321,000 tons already distributed through three auctions held between March and April.
Although rice prices had climbed to unprecedented levels, they dipped for the first time in 18 weeks during the period ending May 4.
At present, wholesalers purchasing reserve rice are generally required to repurchase an equivalent amount within a year. Participation in rice auctions is contingent upon agreeing to this buyback condition.
However, some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have advocated for easing this rule, as it is believed to deter distributors concerned about being unable to fulfill the buyback obligation if a shortage arises.
The agriculture ministry is currently exploring options to extend the buyback period by several years, the report noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment