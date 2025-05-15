403
Trump Gulf Tour Secures Massive U.S. Investments
(MENAFN) During a recent speech delivered at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Leader Donald Trump revealed that the United States has garnered investments amounting to USD10 trillion.
These financial commitments were achieved as a consequence of his diplomatic mission across the Middle East this week.
Trump disclosed that Qatar has pledged to spend USD42 billion on defense acquisitions and allocate an additional USD10 billion to upgrade Al Udeid Air Base.
This strategic facility accommodates personnel from the air forces of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Qatar.
The president's journey to Doha is a segment of a broader regional tour that commenced on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.
The itinerary is set to wrap up on Friday in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting key engagements across the Gulf.
Notably, this marks the first occasion a sitting U.S. president has visited Qatar since George W. Bush's trip in 2003, underlining the significance of this diplomatic engagement.
