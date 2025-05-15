RM11 Introduces Native 1:1 Video Calls -- No Links, No Apps, No Middlemen
The launch comes at a time when many in the creator economy are moving away from algorithm-driven platforms in favor of more personal, direct interaction - especially with their core fans. Research shows 81% of creators want a direct line to their audience, and the direct-to-fan market is projected to grow to $231 billion by 2027.
"There are a lot of options out there for creators, but none offer everything in one place," said Natalie May, CEO of RM11. "There's still a big gap in tools that nurture one-on-one connections between creators and their fans in a private and secure way. That's why we've built a true all-in-one platform - one that brings everything together without relying on third-party apps. Our goal is to protect creators' safety while helping them earn more on their own terms."
Video calls can be used for VIP meet-and-greets, Q&As, celebrations, shoutouts, mentoring, behind-the-scenes moments, or simply an unfiltered conversation. Hosts set their own per-minute rate and availability, and payment is processed at the end of the call.
"Now, video calls give me a safe space to interact and share personal moments with my fans, while also allowing me to earn more for the time I put in," said Brittney, a creator who participated in the beta. "It's a way to offer my biggest supporters something truly curated - not just content, but a real one-on-one experience."
This addition further builds on RM11's focus: giving creators simple, flexible tools to connect with fans directly - all in one place, without ads, algorithms, or extra noise.
About RM11
RM11 is a premium content-sharing platform that helps creators connect with their audience in private, ad-free spaces. Inspired by the feel of a luxury hotel, RM11 turns creators into "hosts" and fans into "guests," offering digital rooms for various types of fan engagement. Creators keep 90% of what they earn and have full control over how they connect, share, and monetize.
