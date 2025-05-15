Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
RM11 Introduces Native 1:1 Video Calls -- No Links, No Apps, No Middlemen

RM11 Introduces Native 1:1 Video Calls -- No Links, No Apps, No Middlemen


2025-05-15 09:17:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unlike other content-sharing sites that require creators to use third-party tools like Zoom or Google Meet, RM11 is the only all-in-one platform with fully built-in video calling. Everything happens in a secure browser window, directly on RM11. Hosts approve each request and can block users, set call time limits, or pause availability at any time - with no links to manage, apps to download, or external tools to rely on.

The launch comes at a time when many in the creator economy are moving away from algorithm-driven platforms in favor of more personal, direct interaction - especially with their core fans. Research shows 81% of creators want a direct line to their audience, and the direct-to-fan market is projected to grow to $231 billion by 2027.

"There are a lot of options out there for creators, but none offer everything in one place," said Natalie May, CEO of RM11. "There's still a big gap in tools that nurture one-on-one connections between creators and their fans in a private and secure way. That's why we've built a true all-in-one platform - one that brings everything together without relying on third-party apps. Our goal is to protect creators' safety while helping them earn more on their own terms."

Video calls can be used for VIP meet-and-greets, Q&As, celebrations, shoutouts, mentoring, behind-the-scenes moments, or simply an unfiltered conversation. Hosts set their own per-minute rate and availability, and payment is processed at the end of the call.

"Now, video calls give me a safe space to interact and share personal moments with my fans, while also allowing me to earn more for the time I put in," said Brittney, a creator who participated in the beta. "It's a way to offer my biggest supporters something truly curated - not just content, but a real one-on-one experience."

This addition further builds on RM11's focus: giving creators simple, flexible tools to connect with fans directly - all in one place, without ads, algorithms, or extra noise.

For more info, visit

For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

About RM11
RM11 is a premium content-sharing platform that helps creators connect with their audience in private, ad-free spaces. Inspired by the feel of a luxury hotel, RM11 turns creators into "hosts" and fans into "guests," offering digital rooms for various types of fan engagement. Creators keep 90% of what they earn and have full control over how they connect, share, and monetize.

SOURCE RM11

MENAFN15052025003732001241ID1109553903

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search