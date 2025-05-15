Spectral Capital Corporation Announces Strategic $15 Million Investment In White Label Loyalty

SEATTLE and LEEDS, England, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN), ("Spectral"), a technology accelerator focused on disruptive innovation in software and quantum computing, today announced a strategic investment of $15 million in Perks Loyalty Ltd, trading as White Label Loyalty ("WLL"), a UK-based leader in loyalty and customer engagement technology.

The investment provides significant growth capital to support WLL's global expansion and continued product innovation. This partnership reflects Spectral's commitment to identifying transformative platforms with long-term potential in the enterprise software space.

"White Label Loyalty has developed an exceptionally robust and flexible platform that enables enterprises to build meaningful customer relationships through data-driven engagement," said Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital Corporation. "We are excited to partner with Achille and his team to scale their vision globally and accelerate the next phase of their growth. We see exciting opportunities to explore how our quantum-ledger innovations and broader technology portfolio-including AI and patented enterprise IP-may contribute to enhancing WLL's platform over time."

Founded in Leeds, England, White Label Loyalty offers a no-code, API-first loyalty engine that enables global brands to create powerful, behavior-driven loyalty programs. Its modular, scalable architecture and AI-powered analytics serve clients across retail, financial services, B2B, and other verticals. The company plans to use the capital to deepen its technology stack, expand its team, and enter new markets.

"This partnership with Spectral Capital is a major milestone for White Label Loyalty," said Achille Traore, Founder of White Label Loyalty. "Spectral brings more than capital-they bring a strategic vision aligned with our mission to redefine loyalty through intelligent, data-driven technology. With their support, we're ready to take our platform to the next level."

Spectral intends to fund the investment through a $25 million equity facility, as part of its broader capital strategy and ongoing plans to up-list to the NASDAQ.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and a PCAOB-compliant audit of WLL. The parties expect to finalize the definitive agreements by the end of May 2025.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN) is a technology investment firm focused on identifying and supporting emerging companies with scalable platforms and global potential. Spectral brings operational experience, strategic guidance, and long-term capital to transformative ventures.

Learn more at:

About White Label Loyalty

White Label Loyalty is a UK-based loyalty technology provider that empowers brands to launch bespoke, data-driven loyalty and engagement solutions. Its modular, API-first platform supports seamless integration, real-time analytics, and powerful campaign automation.

Learn more at:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and FCCN's growth and business strategy. Words such as "expects," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations on such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although FCCN believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of FCCN. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. FCCN expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in FCCN's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

SOURCE Spectral Capital Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED