Washington International School Celebrates Rare Distinction For French Bilingual Education

French Consul General honors WIS with the prestigious LabelFrancÉducation plaque for its rigorous French immersion and dual language education in Grades 1 – 8

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington International School (WIS), offering a premier internationally-minded and multilingual education from Preschool through Grade 12, celebrated its LabelFrancÉducation certification at a festive ceremony on May 7. The Consul General of France in Washington, D.C., and Education Attaché presented the honor in person at the School's primary campus in Burleith/Georgetown.

"In recognition of the outstanding work by the WIS team, the School has received the prestigious LabelFrancÉducation," said Consul General Caroline Monvoisin. "This certification is awarded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to schools around the world that promote the French language and culture, and it recognizes excellence in French education."

Since 2012 when it was established, the LabelFrancÉducation has been granted to just 97 schools in the U.S.A. - far fewer than one percent of schools.

"Such programs like yours here at WIS give students an invaluable opportunity to not only study another language, but to study in another language. Along with promoting open-mindedness and academic success, this type of instruction benefits students throughout their lives by broadening their horizons and enhancing brain power, something that's been consistently documented by scientific research," Monvoisin continued.

Head of School Suzanna Jemsby shared WIS's commitment to French and bilingual education:

"Nous recevons cette distinction avec fierté et responsabilité. Ce label est plus qu'un honneur. Il reflète l'engagement de notre école envers l'enseignement bilingue. Il récompense le travail de nos élèves, l'engagement de nos professeurs, et le soutien de nos familles et partenaires. Nous préparons nos élèves à réussir dans un monde de plus en plus interconnecté. Le français est un lien avec un monde francophone riche et varié, une porte ouverte sur des opportunités internationales, et un outil qui stimule la pensée critique et la créativité."

[We accept this recognition with a deep sense of responsibility. This label is more than just an honor. It reflects our school's commitment to bilingual education. It celebrates the efforts of our students, the dedication of our teachers, and the support of our families and partners. We are equipping our students to thrive in an increasingly connected world. French is a bridge to a rich and diverse Francophone world, a gateway to global opportunities, and a tool that fosters critical thinking and creativity.]

The Consul General noted that, in recent years, French companies in the U.S.A. have created more than 700,000 jobs across all 50 states. The LabelFrancÉducation certification gives teachers access to important French cultural and educational resources, further enhances the strong IB curriculum at Washington International School, and ultimately helps expand students' cultural perspectives and career opportunities.

Jemsby recognized the outstanding dedication and teamwork of French Primary School and Upper School Coordinators Anne Bernoux and Anne Grelier, and all of the teachers, students, parents, and families who share Washington International School's vision for a future where languages and cultures bring us closer together.

About Washington International School

Since its founding by a group of visionaries in 1966, Washington International School (WIS) has provided a multilingual international education to students in the greater Washington, D.C. region. WIS offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), the WIS Bilingual Diploma, and inquiry-based learning at every grade level. Ensuring proficiency in more than one language, including French, Spanish, and Mandarin, is foundational to a WIS education and to our mission to be an exemplary learning community - enriched by differences, informed through inquiry, and global in reach. WIS is located on two beautiful campuses in Washington, D.C.

