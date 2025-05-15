Foundation Fighting Blindness To Honor Michael Tarloff Of C&S Wholesale Grocers At The 2025 New York Night For Sight Gala

The May 15th event will raise funds to drive research providing treatments and cures for blinding diseases.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, will host its annual Night for Sight gala on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Guastavino's in New York City. This special evening will celebrate leaders from the fashion, food, and finance industries to raise critical funds for advancing treatments and cures from the laboratory to the patients who need them. With over 50 potential treatments currently in clinical trials, the need for advancing research is greater than ever.

This year, the Foundation is proud to present its prestigious Visionary Award to Michael Tarloff, VP, General Manager, C&S Wholesale Grocers , recognizing his commitment to community support and advancing the Foundation's mission.

The event will be co-chaired by Evan Mittman and Jason Ferreira, who are longtime Foundation members and supporters. Attendees will include corporate sponsors, community members, and dedicated supporters of the Foundation's mission. The evening will be hosted by master of ceremonies, Adam Chodak , News 8 evening anchor and managing editor in Rochester, NY who is also affected with Stargardt disease. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, an exciting silent auction featuring exclusive items, and live entertainment by the Christian McGhee Xtet. The Foundation is proud to announce our guest speaker, Anastasia Pagonis , a two-time Paralympian and gold medalist. Anastasia is not only an accomplished athlete but is also a vocal advocate for disability awareness and mental health, using her platform and social media presence to educate, empower, and inspire others.

"We are delighted to announce that Michael Tarloff will be honored at this year's Night for Sight, an event that holds special significance for us at Foodtown and Allegiance Retail Services," says event co-chair Jason Ferreira. "Michael, along with his company, C&S Wholesale Grocers, has been a steadfast supporter of our mission, joining us every year with unwavering commitment. As a parent of a legally blind child, I can personally attest to the invaluable support provided by the Foundation Fighting Blindness. Their efforts have illuminated our path in times of uncertainty, bringing hope to my family and others facing similar challenges. We look forward to celebrating this meaningful occasion together and continuing our work to fight blinding diseases."

Individual tickets to Night for Sight are $1,000, and Next Generation (under age 35) tickets are $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $2,500 to $100,000.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" FightingBlindness/NewYorkNightforSigh or contact Sarah Greulich at [email protected] or 917-746-3664.

The Foundation thanks Visionary Champion Partner, Amgen, for their support of Night for Sight and Foundation Fighting Blindness events across the country.

Event Details

New York Night for Sight

Thursday, May 15, 2025

6:00 p.m. Reception/ 7:00 p.m. Dinner and Awards

Guastavino's 409 East 59th Street, New York City

href="" rel="nofollow" FightingBlindness/NewYorkNightforSigh

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases. The Foundation has raised more than $954 million toward its mission of accelerating research that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, age-related macular degeneration, and the spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. Visit FightingBlindness for more information.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, servicing customers of all sizes, including independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions. Earning a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for four years in a row, they are a true representative of an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes such as the Foundation Fighting Blindness that positively impact their communities.

