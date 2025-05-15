Graymatters Health Expands Mental Health Solutions Portfolio With Launch Of Prismtm Suite

Innovative PrismTM Platform Now Includes Protocol for Patients with Depression

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health (GMH) , the pioneers in mental health treatment through digital brain biomarkers, today announced the launch of PrismTM Suite, a comprehensive, next-generation portfolio of solutions designed to empower providers and enhance patient outcomes. Building on the success of the FDA cleared PrismTM for PTSD, the newly expanded suite now includes a Depression protocol, further broadening GMH's impact on the mental health landscape.

Powered by the world's first fMRI-informed digital biomarkers, PrismTM is reshaping how providers guide patients on their mental health journey. The latest innovation within the portfolio is a Depression protocol that guides patients to learn to regulate brain activity associated with their depression using a reward-system biomarker.

"It is exciting to see novel interventions that use fMRI-Informed biomarkers to connect to brain systems," commented Linda Carpenter, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University and Director of the Neuromodulation Research Facility at Butler Hospital. "We anticipate that Prism targeting the reward-system biomarker will provide a personalized and effective care option for patients living with depression syndromes characterized by anhedonia."

In interactive sessions, patients explore mental strategies to increase the level of the reward-system biomarker and get the animated character in the simulation to go out and do an activity. The results of the Depression pilot study, published in Brain Sciences , demonstrated reduction in depressive symptoms in 78% of participants (HDRS) with a large effect size on anhedonia symptoms (SHAPS-C).

"With the addition of the Depression protocol, we're opening the door for even more patients to benefit from a personalized experience that can become a skill for daily life," said Oded Kraft, CEO and co-founder of GrayMatters Health. "By harnessing the power of the brain, we're giving mental healthcare providers tools to guide their patients to meaningful, measurable progress."

To complement the patient experience, PrismTM Suite also features a robust set of features for providers to monitor patient progress and provide insights as to the patient experience to improve engagement. The Insights tool delivers data-driven analysis of each patient's performance as well as suggested topics for discussion to guide their Prism experience.

GMH's revolutionary technology is built on its proprietary EEG-fMRI-Pattern (EFP) digital biomarkers, developed using advanced machine learning to map high-resolution fMRI data from deep brain regions onto EEG signals. The company's award-winning, FDA-cleared treatment for PTSD is helping patients learn to self-regulate brain activity associated with PTSD using an amygdala-based biomarker at clinics in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

To learn more about PrismTM, visit .

