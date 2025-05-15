Ocean Bottle Wins “Reusable Water Bottle Of The Year” In 2025 Outdoor Innovation Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESTIGIOUS ANNUAL AWARDS PROGRAM RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING COMPANIES, SERVICES AND PRODUCTS THAT INSPIRE OUTDOOR AND SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS WORLDWIDE

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry's most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced that Ocean Bottle is the recipient of the“Reusable Water Bottle of the Year” award in the 2nd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program.

Ocean Bottle is turning the tide on ocean-bound plastic. The sale of each bottle funds the collection of the equivalent of 1,000 plastic bottles in weight, preventing them from entering the ocean. This impact-driven model supports plastic collection efforts in communities most affected by the ocean plastic crisis, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kenya, Brazil, and Egypt, creating jobs and empowering local economies. To date, Ocean Bottle has collected the equivalent of 1.8 billion plastic bottles from reaching the Ocean.

The entire Ocean Bottle range has been designed with versatility and sustainability in mind. The core original collection comes in three sizes - 34oz , 26oz , and 17oz . Each bottle features a dual-opening cap with a wide mouth for easy cleaning and filling, as well as a convenient small spout for smooth sipping. Its premium insulation consists of double-walled stainless steel that keeps drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 18 hours. The products feature a modular and repairable build, with replaceable parts that can extend its life. In addition, each bottle features an anti-leak seal and a carry loop designed for convenience and portability. The bottles are available across 15 unique shades.

Also in the Ocean Bottle range is the award-winning Brew Flask and GO Sports Bottle .

The products are made from an average of 67% recycled materials, and 90% recycled stainless steel. When the time comes, each Ocean Bottle can be fully recycled or refurbished.

In addition, the bottles come embedded with an NFC enabled smart chip, which allows owners to register their bottle to the Ocean Bottle Mobile App to further fund the collection of ocean bound plastic (for free), each time a refill is registered.

“Engineered for both urban and outdoor lifestyles, Ocean Bottle represents both sustainability and design excellence. Staying hydrated sustainably and efficiently during outdoor activities used to be an incredible challenge and, in some cases, meant life and death. However, relying on a number of single-use plastics is both inconvenient and can seriously harm the environment,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards.“Ocean Bottles blend performance, impact, and design to create a product that truly makes a difference. Designed with everyday needs in mind, including outdoor adventures, the Ocean Bottle is a true game-changer in the world of reusables.”

The dynamic outdoor industry is an ever-evolving sector that is currently embracing advancements in outdoor technology, equipment, safety, sustainability, and changing consumer preferences. These outdoor enthusiasts are not only looking for adventure, but also the primal connection with nature and its many benefits on mental and physical well-being. It encompasses a wide range of products and services, including hiking equipment and camping gear, safety equipment, apparel, and bespoke outdoor experiences. The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

“This is a huge honour for us at Ocean Bottle, and a big moment as we double down on our growth in the US and lean into outdoor adventures as a key use case for our bottles. Even more so now we're available nationally in REI stores - the leading Outdoor US retailer.

When we first designed Ocean Bottle, it wasn't just about looking good on your desk, it had to be functional enough to be clipped to a backpack, thrown in a kayak, or packed for a weekend hike.

Winning this award is a real testament to that mission: creating a bottle that performs in the wild and drives real ocean impact.” said Nick Doman, co-founder and CEO at Ocean Bottle.“We will continue to push the boundaries within our category, and ensure that plastic collection contributes to social and environmental change. By choosing Ocean Bottle, consumers don't just buy a bottle; they become part of a global movement to protect our oceans for future generations.”

These Outdoor Innovation Award winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically.

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry's companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit:

About Ocean Bottle

Co-founded in London in 2018 by Will Pearson and Nick Doman, Ocean Bottle is a social impact brand first, reusable water bottle brand second. Ocean Bottle enables individuals and organisations to have a global impact on stopping ocean-bound plastic. Each Ocean Bottle funds the collection of the equivalent to 1000 plastic bottles in weight.

The company donates 15% of revenue per product to achieve that goal. It has supported collection projects in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kenya, Brazil, and Egypt. Collectors exchange plastic for money and get access to social resources such as healthcare, education and financial security. To date, the company has stopped over 20,903,413 kilograms of plastic, equivalent to 1.8 billion plastic bottles from reaching the ocean.

Ocean Bottle has its own impact platform Ocean Co, which offers customers full traceability of where they've made a difference. The company has worked with over 2000+ corporate clients and some of the world's largest companies including Credit Suisse, Google, Maersk, and Goldman Sachs.

Ocean Bottle is a high growth start up with a team of over 50 people across the UK. The company has raised over £7 million in capital from investors including Katapult Ocean, TD Veen, Twynam Investments, Redrice, Gemini and Pentland.

To learn more about our impact to date, read our 2023 impact report .

