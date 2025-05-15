Futureverse And Gametree Partner To Revolutionize Gaming With Seamless Web3 Wallet Integration For 1.5 Million Gamers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Partnership Enhances Gamer-Matching Platform's Onboarding Experience & Unlocks Cross-Platform Interoperable Digital Ownership for Users

Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futureverse , a technology company building the foundation for the next chapter of the internet, has partnered with GameTree , the gamer social app that helps players connect with friends and discover games tailored to their play styles, to launch GameTree.Pass , a cutting-edge wallet solution that gives its 1.5 million+ users access to all of the benefits of web3 like digital ownership and interoperable experiences without a complex onboarding process.

Starting today, GameTree will exclusively use Futureverse's Pass technology to integrate a non-custodial wallet system for its current active userbase and power every new user sign-up moving forward. The will allow gamers to own their assets, including digital collectibles, avatars, and in-game items, with the ability to carry their profiles, preferences, and assets across multiple gaming platforms.

“By integrating Pass, we're giving gamers the ultimate tool for owning their digital identities and assets in an easy way,” said Aaron McDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Futureverse .“GameTree's network of users and cross-platform capabilities provides the scalability that the gaming community needs in order to benefit from Web3 technology. We're joining forces in order to meet gamers where they already are, and give them a seamless upgrade to the best technology available..”

“For us, the goal is to make GameTree not just a gaming platform but a hub for community engagement where players can express themselves, form friendships, and connect in ways that go beyond traditional gaming experiences,” said John Uke, Founder of GameTree. “With we're enhancing the next level of gaming, offering a simple, easy-to-use solution for players to access their assets and carry them from game to game.”

This partnership goes beyond integrating a wallet; it's about expanding the bounds of how gamers experience ownership and community. On the heels of Futureverse's acquisition of Candy Digital , integrating today's most recognizable global brands like Netflix and Major League Baseball (MLB), among others, in the Futureverse ecosystem, the partnership with GameTree advances their commitment to a fully interoperable digital world where assets are more than just collectibles, they're part of the user's identity in every interaction.

About GameTree

GameTree is a social gaming platform that helps players discover like-minded gamers, build meaningful friendships, and improve their multiplayer experiences. With over 1.5 million users and thousands of new sign-ups daily, GameTree blends matchmaking, community-building, and discovery to make online gaming more collaborative and inclusive. For more information, visit .

About Futureverse

Futureverse is a technology company building the foundation for the next chapter of the internet. Its proprietary tools across AI, blockchain, digital identity, and virtual asset infrastructure power everything from avatars and collectibles to immersive games and expansive metaverse experiences. Futureverse enables brands, developers, and businesses to deepen consumer engagement, unlock new revenue streams, and future-proof their digital strategies. By making onboarding effortless and digital ownership seamless, Futureverse transforms once-complex technologies into simple, invisible experiences. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Futureverse partners with global leaders like Netflix, MLB, DC Comics, Rakuten, Reebok, and Warner Bros. to redefine how people connect with brands in an open, interoperable digital world. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: cc (at)